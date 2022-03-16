Custom Gate & Automation has some exciting news
EINPresswire.com/ -- Get excited because the well-known automated gate and fencing company that serves the DFW for many years is with a new Farmers Branch location.
The automated gate company, Custom Gate & Automation, that is known for home and business gates and fence installations and repairs, opened a new location to improve even more their fast response to the DFW residents and opened their Farmers Branch location in order to keep and provide a wide range of customer care and an emergency services.
At Custom Gate & Automation they know that at those times customers are looking for a professional and efficient service when it comes to home security and convenience such as installing or maintaining an automated gate.
We all know how frustrating it can be when in rush to leave the house or can't wait to get home after a long day and the gate decided to stop working, whether as a homeowner, at a gated apartment or work.
From the company we've been told - "We want to be available even more to our customers and be there for them when they are in need of a quick service or repair and even for the bigger projects we are known for so they could go on with their day with no interference.
We aim always for the highest customer care and availability and making sure that our technicians are fully equipped and prepared for any situations."
About Custom Gate & Automation
A leading gate and fence company that excels in custom made gate installations, as well as provides repairs and full diagnostics and maintenance.
Custom Gate & Automation serve the DFW area for many years and are a fully licensed company with technicians spread all over the metro.
The company offers installations of all sliding, rolling and swing gates and works with the best materials and openers systems as well as all security access systems.
Kerry Ann
Custom Gate & Automation
+1 682-414-9243
a1automaticgate@gmail.com