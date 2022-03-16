Tafari Deansingh Launching World’s First Crypto Themed Business and Night Lounge
Deansingh is the Founder of Cryptovian NFT.KING OF PRUSSIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tafari Deansingh is pleased to announce he is making a game-changing move by launching the world’s first crypto-themed business and night lounge - Cryptovia.
Cryptovia Business and Night Lounge is a location dedicated to exposing blockchain utilities, all while providing a fun business networking and nightlife experience. Guests can comfortably visit the lounge, enjoy a dance, relax, mastermind, and socialize. Whether coming for the nightlife party or visiting to mastermind and focus on their work/business, Cryptovia offers an exclusive membership that can be accessed by owning a piece of the company’s NFT Collection. Numerous perks will accompany the membership to ensure the best experience at the lounge.
“Cryptovia has a mission to expose blockchain utilities to the uninvolved through physical locations, as we understand that people are more likely to trust and do business with brands that have physical locations,” says Deansingh. “We plan to develop our own location while also partnering with other experts and business collaborations within the crypto space.”
According to Deansingh, the Cryptovia crypto club has a unique roadmap, which includes:
• Plans to open in Q1 of 2022
• Holders receiving various utilities from developments and partnerships created over time
• Attracting surrounding communities to a physical networking and entertaining location where individuals can socialize, grow, and have great experience
• NFT Holders will receive utilities such as VIP access to physical locations, private communities, discounts and more
• Leveraging of physical locations to be a in real life event location to provide exposure to other NFT projects in the space
• And much more
Cryptovia will be located at 161 Dekalb Pike, King of Prussia, PA 19406. The community will have the ability to schedule and book calls with the founder – something not seen with other NFT projects.
For more information about Cryptovia, please visit www.cryptovia.net.
About Cryptovia
Cryptovia was founded by Tafari Deansingh, a raw entrepreneur from King of Prussia, PA. Deansingh spent a few years at West Chester University before deciding to leave the institution and pursue a variety of exciting entrepreneurships. Deansingh has experience in Digital and Network Marketing, as well as Crypto Mining.
