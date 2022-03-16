For the outdoor running enthusiast -- New YouTube site with running trail reviews throughout North America

Chris on YouTube, Running on the Road

While Marathon runner Chris is traveling throughout North America, he reviews on YouTube all the great running trails you may not yet know about.

... in search of great running trails and pathways ... I document both the highs and lows of these routes, so that other travelers might enjoy what I call Running on the Road.” — Chris, Marathon Runner traveling North America

VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, USA, March 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Do you love to run? If yes, then this is for you. Marathon runner Chris has been traveling all over the U.S. with his wife and dog in an Airstream. And everywhere he goes, he checks out the best running trails. He is now sharing his experiences on the running trails he finds during his travels on YouTube.At the beginning of each video is an explanation what the YouTube site is all about: "My name is Chris, and I’m an avid runner. My wife and I live full time in our Airstream, traveling North America in search of great running trails and pathways. I document both the highs and lows of these routes, so that other travelers might enjoy what I call Running on the Road ."It started out with a single video of one of his runs at Legacy Trail , Kentucky. Then came another video, at Amelia Island trail, Florida. And another, Arthur Ravenel Bridge, South Carolina. And so on.Explains Chris, “I started this channel because as we travel around the US, I'm looking for fun and scenic running trails. It takes some time and effort to find something interesting, research reviews to determine the distance of the run, where to park or get safely dropped off or picked up, are there campgrounds nearby so I don't need to be dropped off or picked up, and any support specifics that make the run more enjoyable. I hope to appeal to other runners that are looking for new trails to explore and make their planning easier.”All distances are 5-10 miles long. Chris describes each route using the video he shoots during his run to give the viewer a video log of the trail or pathway. He also highlights both the good and bad aspects of the trail—for runners, of course. Last but not least, he provides information to help runners plan the route such as parking, restrooms, water stops, and safety.Adds his wife Julie, “Friends and family have asks me why Chris is doing this. The only answer I have is … for the love of running.”Chris posts a new video each Friday morning and the locations cover all over the US. At the end of each video is a checklist that summarizes the trail's surface type, trail markings, specific scenery the runner will see along the route, proximity to traffic that affects the noise pollution and safety to the runner, support stations such as public restrooms and water fountains, and locations for parking and campgrounds near the trail to make it easier for the runner to determine start and end points.About ChrisChris has served the country for 20 years, and is now traveling throughout North America in an Airstream, along with wife and their dog. He is creating videos about the running trails he finds to help other runners looking for new experiences in their home town or while traveling. Every Friday, he posts a new video with a running trail review . Please subscribe and leave any feedback in the video's comment section.YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcQ0fDFgwQB0jNMmw3AWYNw/featured Keywords: running, trail running, travel, running trails, trail reviews, route planning, outdoors.

