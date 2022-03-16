Everlast Gates in Plano reached a huge millstone
EINPresswire.com/ -- In a statistical survey in the city of Plano in Collin County Texas that checked the growth of local business and contractors, it was found that reaching to the first quarter of 2022, Everlast Gates in Plano shown a 64% of customer growth in their residential and commercial automated gates installations and services in the area.
Levi Maor, Customer care manager for Everlast Gates told us -
"We are very excited and thrilled for what this year will bring us and we are proud to serve the Plano area and provide them the best service that we can. We love the community and always do everything we can to give back to the community."
About Everlast Gates - Plano
As a family owned gate and fence company, Everlast serves the Plano area for years and offers all services, maintenance, installations and repairs to residential and commercial gates and fences, as well as provides custom design and fabrication to their customers requirements and needs and provides all electric gates security access systems and sensors.
As a fully licensed automated gate company, Everlast's technicians are fully trained and experienced to provide same day service calls in the most efficient way.
ziv ben Shushan
ziv ben Shushan
