Antibody Testing Market 2022 Expected to reach US$ 15.6 Bn with 7.7% CAGR Forecast to 2031

Antibody Testing Market 2022

New Study Reports "Antibody Testing Market 2022 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2031" has been Added on PMR.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Antibody Testing Market 2022-2031

This report provides in depth study of “Antibody Testing Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Antibody Testing Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The Antibody Testing Market is expected to grow on an astounding note shortly. Integrated medical technologies facilitate cloud-based online health records. They thus make way for a well-tuned care plan and invest less time in assimilating pieces of information. This comes through improved workflows and medical IoT. The healthcare vertical would thus go the appropriate remote motoring way shortly.

As per Persistence Market Research’s revised industry analysis, the global antibody testing market was valued at over US$ 6.9 Bn in 2020, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of around 7.7% over the forecast period (2022-2031).

Request for Free Sample Report of “Antibody Testing” Market @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/31930

Burden of chronic diseases is expected to continue growing over the coming years, which will be a major reason for the expansion of market size. With diagnosis being the first step to any kind of treatment, test kits will be imperative to diagnose any condition to start related treatment.

As per the International Diabetes Federation, there were approximately 463 million adults aged 20 to 79 years in 2019 living with diabetes globally, with a majority of them suffering from type 2 diabetes. This number is expected to rise to 700 million by 2045. This increasing number will create huge demand for testing kits. Furthermore, constant investments by big market players to launch novel diagnostic kits to cater to unmet demand is also a positive factor aiding antibody testing industry growth.

Advancements in technology have caused disruptions everywhere, and the field of diagnostics has not remained untouched by this. Growing demand for tests without compromising on the quality and accuracy of the results has resulted in the automation of many processes. Rapid antibody testing kits are very much part of this growing automation to provide swift, yet accurate results. Not only technology advancements in lab automation, but also in immunoassays, will create opportunities for providers of antibody testing products.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the important players prevalent in the global like – Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Beckton, Dickinson and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Agilent Technologies, DiaSorin, Zeus Scientific, Abcam PLC, Trinity Biotech, Throw (Biokit), Promega, BioLegend, Meridian Bioscience, Bio-Techne (R&D Systems) and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Antibody Testing Market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By product type, serological test kits are expected to hold over 42% market value share by the end of 2031, primarily because of the presence of key market players for production worldwide.

Based on indication, infectious diseases are leading with over 21% market share, owing to extensive research opportunities in infection diagnosis and drug discovery.

Diagnostic laboratories will dominate the end-user segment with a share of around 40%, due to increasing number of molecular biology companies focusing on infection diagnostics after the onset of COVID-19.

By region, North America is slated to be the largest market with a value share of 35% at the end of the forecast period.

“Advancements in technology and application of antibody testing in drug discovery are anticipated to propel demand for antibody testing as a measure for disease detection and prevention,” says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

Market Competition

Acquisitions, mergers, expansions, and product launches are the key strategies being adopted by manufacturers to expand their consumer base across geographies.

December, 2018: ThermoFisher Scientific received FDA clearance for its de novo submission of the Thermo Scientific QMS Plazomicin Immunoassay, the first of its kind for complementary diagnostic immunoassays.

March, 2019: BD launched a new automated flow cytometry system named BD FACSDuet™. The system improves efficiency by decreasing chances of errors and reducing human intervention.

Request For Customization @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/31930

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Araia, South Africa etc.)

Key Stakeholders

Antibody Testing Market Manufacturers

Antibody Testing Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Antibody Testing Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Key Questions Answered in the Antibody Testing Market Report

How is the Antibody Testing Market expected to grow over the projected period?

What direction is the Antibody Testing Market expected to take in terms of volume and value during the forecast period?

What is the impact of macroeconomic factors on the Antibody Testing Market in future?

What are the key market drivers in the Antibody Testing Market?

What are significant opportunities and improvement areas for Antibody Testing Market manufacturers?

What are the key developments and trends taking over the Antibody Testing Market?

Which are the emerging countries that are expected to create significant growth opportunities in the Antibody Testing Market?

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want and also We Provide you Table of Content.

Click Here to Buy this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/31930

Read Also-

Antibody Analysis Market

Next Generation Antibody Therapeutics Market

About PersistenceMarketResearch:

PersistenceMarketResearch is an esteemed company with a reputation of serving clients across domains of information technology (IT), healthcare, and chemicals. Our analysts undertake painstaking primary and secondary research to provide a seamless report with a 360 degree perspective. Data is compared against reputed organizations, trustworthy databases, and international surveys for producing impeccable reports backed with graphical and statistical information.

Media Contact:

Persistence Market Research

305 Broadway,7th Floor New York City, NY 10007 United States

Call +1-646-568-7751

Call +1 800-961-0353

sales@persistencemarketresearch.com