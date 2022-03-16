Next Generation Implants (NGI) Market Growth, Size, Share, and Forecasts | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Growing geriatric population and rising prevalence of bone & age related issues is a key factor boosting revenue growth of the global NGI market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Next Generation Implants (NGI) Market research report delivers a comprehensive analysis of the market outlook, regulatory framework, and macro- and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market. The report is formulated through extensive research and surveys to offer accurate and authentic information about the market size, market share, product portfolio, revenue generation, and projected market growth. The report offers key insights into the competitive and regional landscape of the market to assist the stakeholders and investors in formulating strategic business plans.

The report also assesses the current market scenario of the Next Generation Implants (NGI) business sector with regard to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The report is furnished with the current details and changes in the demand and trends relating to the COVID-19 crisis. The pandemic has brought dynamic changes in the major segments of the market. The report covers the present and future impact of the COVID-19 crisis and offers insights into the post-COVID-19 economic scenario.

Leading Players Analyzed in the Report are:

Abbott Laboratories, Smith & Nephew plc, Johnson & Johnson, Boston Scientific Corporation, C.R. Bard, Inc., Medtronic Public Limited Company, Wright Medical Group N.V, Stryker Corporation, Globus Medical Inc., DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Key manufacturers and vendors are profiled extensively, including their product portfolios, production capacity, gross margins, revenues, and costing. The report also includes SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis. The report also provides profiles of key competitive players and their strategies and operating procedures. The report further provides insights into the opportunities and threats that the industry may witness in the upcoming years, throughout the forecast period.

The report also consists of an evaluation of key market trends, in-depth analysis of key segments and sub-market categorization on a regional and global scale.

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

Orthopedic Implants

Cardiovascular Implants

Ocular Implants

Dental Implants

Others

Material Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

Metals and Metal Alloys

Ceramics

Polymers

Biologics

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Orthopedic Clinics

Academic and Research Institutes

The study further focuses on an in-depth analysis of the market growth in the key geographical regions of the world. The comprehensive study includes the following geographical regions: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regions and their subsequent countries are analyzed for a detailed understanding of the market.

Regional Landscape:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key points covered in the report:

A detailed outlook of the market with essential data beneficial for business

Market segmentation based on product types, applications, and end-users. For further understanding, the key segments are further divided into sub-segments

Growth factors, driving and restraining factors, product trends, and technological advancements are extensively discussed

Latest product developments, incorporation of new techniques and profiles of major competitors

An 8-year forecast estimation detailing the growth and expansion scope of the Next Generation Implants (NGI) market

In-depth analysis of the historical years (2017-2018) and forecast period (2020-2027)

Market dynamics with information of players, challenges, restraints, threats, and opportunities

SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the top vendors

