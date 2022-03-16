QuickLiquidity Closes $750,000 Loan Secured by GP Interest in a 60-Unit Apartment Building

QuickLiquidity has closed a $750,000 loan secured by a commercial real estate syndicators ownership interest in a 60-unit apartment building.

DELRAY BEACH, FL, US, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QuickLiquidity, a direct lender for commercial real estate, has announced that it has closed a $750,000 loan secured by a commercial real estate syndicators ownership interest in a 60-unit apartment building.

In 2016, the borrower, an experienced commercial real estate investor, had formed a commercial real estate syndication to purchase a vacant warehouse and redevelop it to a luxury apartment building. Today, the apartment building is completely stabilized.

The borrower, through separate special purpose entities, is a 10% limited partner and the general partner who is entitled to receive a 25% sponsor promote after their limited partners receive a 9% annual preferred return.

Based on appraised value, the borrower would be receive almost $2.5 million.

Even though the borrower has a significant amount of equity in a syndication that owns a stabilized and income producing apartment building, their ownership interest is illiquid.

When the borrower desperately needed liquidity for a time-sensitive investment opportunity, they immediately reached out to QuickLiquidity.

QuickLiquidity offered the borrower a solution by providing a loan secured by a pledge of their ownership interest in the commercial real estate syndication. This allowed the borrower to receive the capital they needed, while maintaining complete ownership of their stake and any future property appreciation.

"We’ve created an innovative loan program to help investors unlock their trapped equity. Whether they are a passive investor or the sponsor who put the deal together, our financing can provide them with immediate liquidity.” says A. Yoni Miller, Principal of QuickLiquidity

ABOUT QUICKLIQUIDITY, LLC

QuickLiquidity is a direct lender for commercial real estate nationwide. Helping our borrowers with time-sensitive and complex transactions is at the heart of what we do every day. Our success is not only determined by the returns we generate, but by the relationships we build. Our investment strategies include first mortgage bridge loans, second mortgages, mezzanine financing, and providing liquidity to minority interest owners in real estate partnerships through either purchasing or lending against their ownership interest. Learn more by visiting https://www.quickliquidity.com.