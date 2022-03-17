Media and Fine Art: "Levity" features optimistic art of hope, faith and conviviality by artists Cantelmi and Haddad

Contemporary Artist Tina Cantelmi prefers to paint large, vibrant canvases that meld joyous themes. A mosaic artist in her free time, Teri Haddad has eleven Emmy Awards for her work in media. The Sky Sent out a Sound, Oil on Canvas Contemporary Painting, by Tina Cantelmi

Haddad and Cantelmi not only share a common link in their philosophy for creating uplifting art, but the two artists have vibrant careers in media.

Mosaics are a beautiful medium, combining broken pieces of glass to create something beautiful. It's a lovely metaphor for good living.” — Teri Haddad