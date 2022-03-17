Media and Fine Art: "Levity" features optimistic art of hope, faith and conviviality by artists Cantelmi and Haddad
Haddad and Cantelmi not only share a common link in their philosophy for creating uplifting art, but the two artists have vibrant careers in media.
Mosaics are a beautiful medium, combining broken pieces of glass to create something beautiful. It's a lovely metaphor for good living.”PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Levity," a duo art exhibit featuring collective works by Tina Cantelmi and Teri Haddad, will be on view from March 24 through June 24 at the gallery at Musselman Jewelers, 420 Main Street, Bethlehem, PA A meet the artist reception is slated for Saturday, March 26, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
— Teri Haddad
The exhibit celebrates optimistic art and is representative of faith, hope, and conviviality, say the artists, who recently met and found a strong connection in the direction and theme of their works.
Haddad and Cantelmi not only share a common link in their philosophy for creating uplifting art, but the two artists also have spent much of their careers in media.
Mosaic artist Haddad is the Vice President of Community Initiatives for Community Services for Children. She is also an award-winning digital media creator and has received 28 regional Emmy nominations and 11 Emmy awards. "Much of my happiness comes from being creative; whether it is making a documentary, preparing a beautiful meal, or breaking glass – it feeds the soul. My primary artistic work is making digital media programs that combine beauty and voice as a vehicle for positive social change," explains Haddad.
Cantelmi is a color field abstract landscape painter, whose work is in private collections from Florida, to Kentucky, Pennsylvania, New York, Nevada and Massachuesettes. She is also a feature writer, and blogger. "I paint mostly huge lively canvases to travel to a place where all things work for good," says the painter who will donate a portion of sales from the exhibit to the Judie's Heart Palliative Care Fund at the Judith Adele Agentis Charitable Foundation, www.JAACF.org
"I find that being an artist and a writer are very complementary activities," says Cantelmi, who served as a popular weekly columnist for the Morning Call for more than a decade. As a feature writer, she also contributed to the pages of WWD, W Magazine, Runner's World, Glamour Magazine, and numerous regional magazines.
"I have always done creative work and began with painting. However, for the last several years, I have enjoyed mosaics. Mosaics are a beautiful medium, combining broken pieces of glass to create something beautiful. It's a lovely metaphor for good living," adds Haddad.
Sums Cantelmi, "Teri and I are excited to celebrate and empower more women and artists to explore their creative selves no matter their journey, their careers or family life."
Additional Contact:
Teri Haddad
teri@emediaworks.net
Tina Bradford
Tina Bradford Public Relations
+1 610-248-3460
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter