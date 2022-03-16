ALM Celebrates Over 15 Years of Dealership Excellence

With over 45,000 glowing reviews, 100,000 satisfied customers, and nine locations, ALM has a lot to celebrate.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent used car dealership ALM Automotive Group , also known as ALM Cars, is pleased to announce its fifteenth year of success in Georgia, Missouri, and South Carolina. When the company was first established back in 2006, it was as a single dealership in Atlanta. Chief Marketing Officer Daniel Salazar says that in spite of all the hard work that has been put in to establish the dealership’s credibility, he could never have predicted such a successful outcome.“Right from the offset we wanted to stand out from the competition as a dealership that always puts its customers first,” says Salazar. “For that reason, our team is dedicated to providing customer service that always goes above and beyond. Our reviews reflect that, and we’re proud of what we’ve accomplished over the years.”Offering a wide selection of quality pre-owned cars, trucks, and SUVs from many of the most popular auto manufacturers, customers can shop in person at one of the company’s nine locations, or online . Customers can browse ALM’s inventory of over 4,000 new and used cars, purchase a vehicle, and even trade-in or sell a vehicle, entirely online from the comfort of their home.Additionally, financing plans to meet every budget are available. Customers are invited to submit their financial information online to ALM’s network of lending institutions and even get pre-qualified for a loan or lease. Once the secure online form has been submitted with the required information, ALM takes care of the rest.In keeping with its desire to make the car buying experience as easy as possible, ALM also delivers its vehicles to every area in the United States, a service that’s not often available through other dealerships.ALM Cars also offers a Five-Day/300-Mile Exchange Policy. If a customer feels they’ve made the wrong decision, they can swap their vehicle for something else from the inventory, at the same or higher value that works with their budget and credit.“We’ve become the most trusted dealership around for good reason,” concludes Salazar. “In the years to come, we plan on expanding our services across the nation!”For more information, visit the website at https://www.almcars.com/ About the CompanyFounded in 2006, ALM Automotive Group is an independent used car dealership located in Atlanta, Georgia. Having started as just one dealership, the company quickly expanded and now has nine locations in Georgia, St. Louis, and South Carolina. Specializing in great deals on quality pre-owned vehicles, ALM offers over 4,000 vehicles in their inventory, nationwide shipping, and a 5-day exchange policy.