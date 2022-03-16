Public Relations Agency Lawlor Media Group Wins Dan’s Papers Best of the Best Award For Best Public Relations Firm
Luxury Lifestyle PR firm has won the award for an eighth timeNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The award-winning PR firm Lawlor Media Group has won Dan’s Papers Best of the Best Award for Best Public Relations Firm 2021. This is the eighth time, and seventh time in a row Lawlor has taken home the prize. They have also been recognized by O’Dwyers as Top US PR Firms for 2020 and 2021; as well as Crain’s New York Business 2021 – Notable in Marketing and PR. Lawlor Media Group has the distinction of having a NYC Small Business Services Certification as a Woman Owned Business.
Lawlor Media Group was founded by principal and owner Norah Lawlor. The firm is a full-service, luxury lifestyle Public Relations boutique agency based in New York City with over twenty years of experience in meeting the diverse needs of corporations, organizations, and individuals. Her company's business philosophy is client-centered. Throughout the relationship, clients receive individual high-level attention, which is supplemented by a tailor-made PR campaign developed and implemented specifically for each company or person's situation and needs.
The combined expertise of Lawlor Media Group covers the entire spectrum of public relations needs, from branding, strategic marketing, buzz building, crisis management, investor relations, and political communications to establishing long-term relationships with media contacts and expanding social media circles. Lawlor Media Group has a proven track record of success in representing clients in the hospitality and travel, literary, fashion, film, real estate, retail, beauty, and nightlife & entertainment industries, as well as a number of philanthropists, foundations, and charity benefits.
Lawlor Media Group is celebrating their 22nd anniversary this year.
For more information, please visit www.lawlormediagroup.com.
Facebook: @LawlorMediaGroup
Twitter: @LawlorMedia
Instagram: @lawlormedia
