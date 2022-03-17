Ronn Torossian Discusses ‘What is Marketing Communication?’

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ronn Torossian, an NYC-based PR executive, says companies adopt certain tactics for sending and creating messages to their audience, to make them aware of their products and services. There are different types of tools and channels used in marketing communication; tools that include packaging, social media, PR, direct marketing, and branding. The business is the sender of messages, and the consumers are the recipients. Using a combination of the different channels and tools will ensure that the recipients understand the message. Marketing communication can fulfill the goals of a business.

Objectives

The objectives of marketing communication involve long-term goals. During the initial years of a business, it must let the audience know about its existence. This would also lead to increased awareness. Marketing communication also promotes the vision of a brand and allows it to gain a competitive edge within a market. It encourages customers to make purchasing decisions and helps to create transparency and trust.

Components of marketing communication

There are different components and tools used in marketing communication, the use of which depends on various factors, such as the target audience or the type of product or service being offered. Some of the popular components of marketing communication are advertisements, websites, press releases, emails, sales campaigns, brochures, and pamphlets. Radio and TV also help reinforce brands, since TV uses different types of tools for promotion depending on the type of budget a company has. Late-night TV is relatively inexpensive compared to prime-time slots.

Benefits of marketing communication

There are different advantages of using marketing communication, some of which are given below.

Impact purchasing decisions

Marketing communication can gain the trust of consumers and impact their purchasing decisions. Continuous marketing communications can even make a customer choose one brand over another. Sometimes the right communication can strike a chord with the specific needs of the audience. For instance, advertisements of health drinks often feature sweaty athletes. Such ads normally talk about the benefits of such drinks.

Creates goodwill

If marketing communication is consistent, it creates trust and goodwill among customers. Communication about corporate social responsibility that a company engages in can help a business to create an image that it is genuine and authentic. Marketing communication can be about how a business has responded to the pandemic. For example, a lot of perfume manufacturers have made hand sanitizers, and donated ventilators to help people in need.

Turning buyers into loyal customers

Effective marketing communication can encourage customers to make repeat purchases. To build customer loyalty, it is important to encourage customers to start trial use of a service or product. Free product samples or trials often successfully persuade customers to make an initial purchase. After the first brand experience, a business must figure out how it will use communication tools to convert the first purchase into a follow-up purchase. Discounts and special deals often transform one-time buyers into repeat buyers who could eventually end up becoming loyal customers. Other than sending transactional mails, a business can also send welcome notes or thank-you’s to add a personal touch.

Ronn Torossian founded 5WPR, a leading PR agency.