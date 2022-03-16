Batter and Breader Premixes Market to Outstrip $ 3,255.06 Million by 2027 Growing Sturdy at 6.1 % CAGR

Increase in Investments in Research and Development of New Batter and Breader Technologies Boosting Bread and Batter Premixes Market Growth

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our new research study on “Bread and Batter Premixes Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Batter Premixes Type, Breader Premixes Type, and Application,” the bread and batter premixes market was valued at US$ 2,082.38 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3,255.06 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027. Growing inclination toward low-carbohydrate and gluten-free products is driving the market growth; however, the volatile prices of raw materials hampering its growth.

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in- US$ 2,082.38 Million in 2019

Market Size Value by- US$ 3,255.06 Million by 2027

Growth rate- CAGR of 6.1% from 2020-2027

Forecast Period- 2020-2027

Base Year- 2020

No. of Pages- 165

No. Tables- 83

No. of Charts & Figures- 82

Historical data available- Yes

Segments covered- Batter Premixes Type , Breader Premixes Type , Application

Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Report coverage- Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

In 2018, North America dominated the bread and batter premixes market with a share of 34.9%. The market growth in this region is primarily attributed to the increased consumption of meat, poultry, and fried foodstuffs in the region. In addition, North America is a developed region with a higher number of fast food outlets and fast service restaurants, which further boosts the growth of the batter and bread premix industry. The bread and batter premixes market, by batter premixes type, is segmented into adhesion batter, tempura batter, beer batter, thick batter, and customized batter; the adhesion batter segment accounted for 35.9% of the market in 2019. The bread and batter premixes market, by breader premix type, is segmented into crumbs and flakes, and flour and starch; the crumbs and flakes segment is dominating the market in terms of share, and it is further expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The bread and batter premixes market, by application, is segmented into meat, fish and seafood, vegetables, and others; the meat and poultry segment is anticipated to hold a major share in the market during 2020–2027.

Batter and bread premixes are food coatings that can be added to meat, poultry, vegetables, fish, and seafood to enhance their flavor and texture, and preserve its moisture content while frying or grilling. These premixes constitute a mixture of flour and liquid, such as water, milk, or eggs. They can also be prepared by soaking grains in water or other liquid, followed by grinding them after soaking. Leaving agents, such as baking powder, are used in combination with batter to improve fluffiness. Breader, also known as breadings, is made from cereal-flour-based blends or thermally processed wheat-flour dough-based dry bread crumbs. They also contain seasonings and chemical leavening agents, and are used as fried or baked food coatings to gain desired texture.

The rise in popularity of the batter and breader premixes has motivated the manufacturers and emerging market players to upscale their production volumes as well as to invest in research and development to develop new batter and breader premix products with exotic taste that could suit consumer needs. Rise in industrial field expenditures, increasingly intense competition, and surge in adoption of batter and breader premixes in various products—such as meat products, including chicken, beef, pork, and seafood; vegetarian foods; and bakery products—have driven the demand for new product launches. In addition to catering to these demands, the key manufacturers have been focusing on packaging their products more conveniently to make them easier to use and extend their shelf life. Moreover, key players in the market are launching new and ground-breaking products—such as the premixes free of gluten and genetically modified organisms—to satisfy the specific customer demand for safe and better-quality food.

Bread and Batter Premixes Market: Segmental Overview

In terms of batter premixes type, the adhesion batter segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period; this is credited to the increased consumption of crunchy and meat products, which are mostly prepared by using a combination of adhesion batters and breaders. The crumbs and flakes segment accounted for 53.8% share in the bread and batter premixes market, by breader premixes type, in 2019. The batter and breader premixes market for the meat and poultry application is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. The growing trend of healthy eating, and ready availability, and micronutrient and macronutrient content of meat products are encouraging their consumption, which is further escalating the demand for batter and breader premixes.

Bread and Batter Premixes Market: Competition Landscape & Key Developments

Blendex Company; Bowman Ingredients; Bunge North America, Inc.; Coalescence LLC; House- Autry Mills; Kerry Group; McCormick and Company, Inc.; Newly Weds Foods; Showa Sangyo Co., Ltd.; and Solina Group are key companies operating in the global bread and batter premixes market. The market leaders are continuously looking forward to tapping prevailing business opportunities by expanding and diversifying their market presence, and acquiring new customer bases.

In 2020, Solina, a leading European manufacturer of savory ingredients for the food industry, announced the completion of the acquisition of Bowman Ingredients from the Bowman Family shareholders. Bowman Ingredients is a major food services provider and is also involved in providing breadcrumbs, batters, and marinades.

