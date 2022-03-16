Database Automation Market Analysis & Forecast | Percona LLC, HelpSystems LLC, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation

Allied Market Research - Logo

Database automation is a process used to automate database administrative tasks and has the capability to quickly provision, configure, patch, secure.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High availability of database configurations results in complexity and tends to duplicate entities many times with minimal variation. Database automation helps in provisioning, patching, upgrading, failover, recovery, scaling, and various other database procedures, thus, reduces complexity and redundancy.

Also, it automates monotonous tasks to make sure they are performed accurately and on schedule. Data automation creates processes that access linked databases with an available driver and automate actions such as opening or closing an SQL multi-connection, executing SQL query or query a database, call a stored procedure, and others. Owing to this, the database automation market is expected to rise at a significant rate during the forecast period. Key benefits of integrating DevOps and database processes for database automation include shorter iterations, fewer errors and outages in build, deploy, test, and release phases, and others.

Proliferation of analytics has resulted into the growth in demand to automate repetitive database management processes to gain instantaneous predictive insights, which boosts the growth of the database automation market. However, concerns associated with enterprise or government data privacy and security and dearth of skilled personals are some of the factors that restrain the database automation market growth.

The database automation market is segmented into component, deployment, enterprise size, application, industry vertical, and region. By component, it is bifurcated into solutions and services. By deployment, it is divided into cloud and on-premises. On the basis of enterprise size, it is classified into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. By application, it is categorized into backup, provisioning, and security & compliance. In terms of industry vertical, it is segmented into healthcare, manufacturing, research & academia, media & entertainment, retail & e-commerce, media & entertainment, IT & telecommunications, banking, financial services and insurance, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the database automation market analysis are Percona LLC, HelpSystems LLC, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, BMC Software, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, CA Technologies, Inc., Red Gate Software Ltd, Amazon Web Services, Inc., and Micro Focus International plc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the database automation market industry. Current and future database automation market trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness of the market.

