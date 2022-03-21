Submit Release
News Search

There were 687 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,638 in the last 365 days.

IBQMI® opens new Think Tank and Innovation Hub in Silicon Valley / California

The new think tank and innovation center will be a research and development hub of new opportunities in agile management and enterprise-level certifications.

The new think tank and innovation center will be a research and development hub of new opportunities in agile management and enterprise-level certifications.

The new think tank and innovation center will be a research and development hub of new opportunities in agile management and enterprise-level certifications.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new think tank and innovation center will be a research and development hub of new opportunities in agile management and enterprise-level certifications.

IBQMI® has opened a new think tank and innovation hub in Silicon Valley, California. The industry-standard institution that recently expanded to China and the Pacific region dedicated the facility to research and development, focusing on the latest technological advancements.

While announcing the opening of the new hub, Ken Davis, Director of IBQMI®, emphasized the organization's commitment to innovation and development. "We look forward to leveraging the world-class resources of this vibrant region to bring our students even more value," added Davis while outlining the purpose of the new center.

IBQMI® has been providing original certifications in more than 70 countries worldwide. These certifications include the first Scrumban certification available on the market as well as the Kanban Certification, which includes IT and Automotive Industry and Continuous Delivery for Industry 4.0.

Perfect choice for a location
Davis said Silicon Valley was chosen as a new think tank and innovation hub by design. "Silicon Valley is an ideal place for our business with a thriving environment for entrepreneurs and startups, as well as ample access to venture capital, talent, and networking," said Davis. He also added that this region perfectly suited their company's needs and is an excellent place for their company to grow.

Thomas Stewart, the Account Executive at IBQMI, said that conference, meeting attendance, and even casual street interactions could lead to beneficial connections and relationships. He added that the talent pool in Silicon Valley is plentiful and offers some of the best networking opportunities on the planet.

Business partners can now find the IBQMI® innovation hub in the new address:
International Business and Quality Management Institute LLC
611 Gateway Blvd, Suite 120
San Francisco, California, 94080
United States of America

As a major voice in establishing best practices, IBQMI has been helping students adapt to industry changes and requirements. All its certifications are protected and can only be awarded by the certification body. The enterprise-level certificates allow practitioners to identify the correct ROI with automatizations while also helping companies and team members put that training into practice.

For more information, visit www.ibqmi.org.

About IBQMI®
IBQMI® is a US Government contractor partnering with the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs and an official member of the US Chamber of Commerce.
IBQMI® provides a full spectrum of easily accessible online training programs. The organization provides original certifications worldwide. It also prides itself on being the very first institution to offer Scrumban certification on the market.

Melissa Hayes, Customer Success Team Lead
International Business and Quality Management Institute LLC
+1 307-459-3576
email us here

You just read:

IBQMI® opens new Think Tank and Innovation Hub in Silicon Valley / California

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.