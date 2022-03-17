FarmaCell US FarmaCell Shapewear for Women and Men FarmaCell Mesh Body Shaper Waist Belt Plus Stays for Women and Men FarmaCell Collection of Body Shaping Garments FarmaCell Men's Firm Control Body Shaping T-shirt

It’s not Granny’s ugly, uncomfortable girdle anymore. The fashionable Italian luxury shapewear brand FarmaCell is officially coming to America.

Calze G.T., an Italian designer and manufacturer of quality hosiery, support, and shapewear, has announced that their innovative luxury brand of shapewear, FarmaCell US, is now available in America.” — Calze G.T., SRL