Italian Luxury Shapewear Brand FarmaCell is Officially Coming to America
It’s not Granny’s ugly, uncomfortable girdle anymore. The fashionable Italian luxury shapewear brand FarmaCell is officially coming to America.
Calze G.T., an Italian designer and manufacturer of quality hosiery, support, and shapewear, has announced that their innovative luxury brand of shapewear, FarmaCell US, is now available in America.”BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Calze G.T., an Italian designer and manufacturer of quality stockings, tights, and seamless underwear, has announced that their innovative luxury brand of shapewear, FarmaCell US, is now available in America. The company - part of the global USD 2.2 billion shapewear market (1) - says several factors are contributing to the enthusiastic welcome FarmaCell product lines are receiving from US customers:
First, according to recent numbers(2), North America holds dominance in the global shapewear market due to the increasingly popular use of shapewear by athletes and fitness advocates.
Secondly, according to the American Obesity Association, 42% of Americans have obesity and 35% more are overweight. For those battling obesity and wanting to improve their figure, FarmaCell offers many fashionable solutions. Shaping underwear for large sizes is one of the most frequently-searched products online.
The FarmaCell brand offers attractive shaping and support with graduated compression garments for men and women that provide style, comfort, durability, and fit. For men, the company offers waist shapewear, boxers, briefs, undershirts, singlets, and t-shirts. Women’s products include waist shapewear, bodysuits, shorts, singlets, leggings, bras, briefs, and thongs.
FarmaCell shapewear delivers the following benefits to wearers:
• The shaping support underwear enables men and women to wear whatever garments they like, to feel fitter and more stylish with comfort.
• Their support underwear can act on specific areas with an immediate and discrete visual effect. The Shaping Tank Top for Her, and His Undershirt are essential garments that delicately envelop the upper body, creating a slimmer and more proportioned waist.
• Their developed shapewear lines combine comfort and functionality, the result of many years of experience redefining the body’s natural shape with innovative fabrics for total well-being.
• The 100% Italian crafted high-quality support underwear provides just the right amount of body compression without compromising on comfort.
FarmaCell also offers a unique Massage & Shape line for both men and women: shaping underwear made from their exclusive patented fabric with a honeycomb weave that generates a massaging effect with the wearer’s movements.
Above all, the quality of the company’s shaping underwear is unparalleled, with garments designed down to the smallest of details, true to the finest Italian artisan tradition, of which FarmaCell is an ambassador of excellence.
About FarmaCell US
FarmaCell has been specialized in shaping underwear for over 35 years. Established in 1984 by the Calze GT brand, it manufactures private label stockings and tights for large international companies. 2000 marked a watershed moment with the creation of the internal FarmaCell brand featuring its very own line of ultra-high-quality seamless luxury shapewear and compression wear, now being offered to the US Market. The FarmaCell brand also includes the Massage & Shape line: shaping underwear made from an exclusive patented fabric with a honeycomb weave that generates a massaging effect with the body's movements.
