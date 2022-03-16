Kaolin Market Growth Driven by Rising Demand for Automobiles Globally

The growing automotive industry globally fosters the demand for various kaolin-made auto components and parts, which is fueling the market growth.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The scope of The Insight Partners recent study, titled "Kaolin Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Process (Water Washed, Airfloat, Calcined, Delaminated, and Others) and Application (Paper, Ceramic and Sanitaryware, Paints and Coatings, Plastic, Rubber, and Others)," consists of the factors fueling the kaolin market growth, revenue estimation and forecast, and kaolin market share analysis. It also includes the identification of significant kaolin market players along with their key developments.

The kaolin market size to reach US$ 5,512.4 million by 2028. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Download sample PDF Copy of Kaolin Market study at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003683/

Kaolin, also called china clay, is a soft white clay that is an essential ingredient in the manufacture of china and porcelain and is widely used in the making of rubber, paper, paint, and many other products. It is used in the manufacture of sanitary wares, tiles, and tableware and has been significantly utilized as a direct substitute against the traditional method of cement. Further, kaolin is widely used in beauty products such as face powders, face masks, creams and lotions for oily skin, bath powders, foundation, powdered blush, deodorants, and soaps. In addition to this, kaolin clay is also used as a functional extender in paints.

The rising demand for automobiles globally is favoring the growth of the kaolin market. The automotive industry is one of the major beneficiaries of kaolin products as the industry extensively uses rubber-made components and parts. Kaolin improves the chemical-physical properties and performance of rubber automotive components. Kaolin is widely used in automotive tires to provide stiffness and to reinforce the rubber, bringing tear resistance and tensile strength properties in tires. In addition to this, it also helps in improving the air permeability and gas barrier of inner tire liners, which extends the service life of tires. Furthermore, kaolin finds wide applications in car body seals due to the reduced electrical conductivity, as well as its protection against corrosion. Additionally, kaolin is also used to manufacture automotive components such as fluoroelastomer O-rings for fuel injector seals, gaskets, and hoses. Furthermore, kaolin finds application in manufacturing waterborne paints and coatings, which are extensively used in the automotive industry to paint and coat automobiles’ bodies and surfaces.

As per the OICA report, in 2019, the automotive industry manufactured over 92 million automotive vehicles, including passenger and commercial vehicles. In 2020, the production reduced to 77 million vehicles due to the COVID-19 pandemic; however, the first three quarters of 2021 have shown more than 10% growth in the production of automotive vehicles compared to the first three quarters of 2020. Thus, the growth in the automotive industry is expected to drive the kaolin demand growth.

Inquire for Discount on Kaolin Market: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00003683/?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10357

Kaolin Market: Competitive Analysis

American Elements; BASF SE; Burgess Pigment Company; Imerys S.A.; Sibelco; Thiele Kaolin Company; I-Minerals Inc.; Kamin LLC; LB MINERALS, Ltd.; and VENETA MINERARIA S.p.a. are among the major market players operating in the kaolin market.

These companies offer their products worldwide, which helps them in catering to a wider customer base. These major players in the market are highly focused on the development of high-quality and innovative products to fulfill the customer’s requirements. Over the past few years, the companies operating in the market have realized the immense potential pertaining to the kaolin market and were highly involved in strategies such as mergers & acquisitions and product launches. For instance, in July 2021, Thiele Kaolin Company and Imerys Performance Minerals jointly announced that they have entered into an agreement of sale, through which Thiele will acquire certain Imerys kaolin assets that primarily support the paper and board industry.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Kaolin Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many industries, such as chemicals and materials, faced unprecedented challenges. The disruptions in the value chains due to the sudden closure of national and international boundaries hampered the market growth. However, as the economies are planning to revive their operations, the demand for kaolin is expected to rise globally in the next couple of months.

Kaolin Market by Process

By process, the kaolin market is segmented into water washed, airfloat, calcined, delaminated, and others. The water-washed segment accounted for the largest portion of the global kaolin market share in 2020. Its growth can be attributed to the rising application of water-washed kaolin in the paper and packaging industry. Water-washed kaolin is used as a filler in paper, which provides a smooth texture, brightness, and a better paper opacity. It is also used extensively in packaging papers and newsprint papers. Its benefits, such as acid resistance, reinforcement, neutral pH, and extremely low crystalline silica and salt content, are likely to increase its application in various products, such as ceramics, paper, and paints & coatings, in the years to come.

Order a Copy of Kaolin Market Share, Strategies and Forecasts 2020-2028 Research Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003683/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/kaolin-market

More Research: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/categories/chemicals-and-materials

Contact Us: