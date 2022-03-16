Gyrus Systems achieved ISO 27001:2013 Certification
Gyrus Systems achieved ISO 27001 certification for information security management systems (ISMS) further demonstrating commitment to compliance and security.
Having passed the certification audit serves as external validation that our controls, protocols and processes are aligned with the international standards of security”RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, USA, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gyrus Systems, a leading Learning Management Systems (LMS) vendor proud to announce that Shree Krupa Systems Private Limited has achieved ISO 27001:2013 certification for information security management systems (ISMS), further demonstrating the company’s commitment to the highest level of internal compliance and Security. The audit was completed by BQSR Quality Assurance Pvt. Ltd. following a rigorous independent assessment.
ISO 27001:2013 is the leading international standard on information security published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the world's largest developer of voluntary international standards. This achievement reiterates Gyrus's long-standing commitment to maintaining the best security practices for its employees and customers, and further solidifies the company as the leading provider of LMS solutions. By undergoing this rigorous process, Gyrus demonstrates its commitment to mitigating risks, safeguarding data and continuing to improve its security practices.
"Having passed the certification audit serves as external validation that our controls, protocols and processes are aligned with the international standards of security," stated Viren Kapadia, President and CEO at Gyrus. "This recognition is a testament to Gyrus's dedication to continuous security improvements and assures our customers that they can entrust their data with a world-class organization."
With the cost of data breaches rising, many clients now require additional security validation before deciding to work with an organization. The ISO 27001 certification provides customers with an additional industry source confirming that Gyrus will continue meeting increased security requirements, giving them confidence that the organization is maintaining best-in-class security standards.
In order to maintain the ISO status, we will dedicate ourselves to constant improvement and development. Overall, this goal will ensure that we have the right processes and systems in place.
About Gyrus
Gyrus Systems is the one-stop solution for the efficient management of any size training program. Since 1987, 550+ companies in over 27+ countries have put Gyrus Systems’ learning management technologies to work making their operation more efficient, more productive, and a greater contributor to the success of their organization. The company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.
