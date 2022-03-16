IBQMI® is featuring MS Consulting to help clients become a CERTIFIED SCRUMBAN PRACTITIONER®
One of the IBQMI® training partners, MS Consulting, will be hosting training workshops to authorize students as CERTIFIED SCRUMBAN PRACTITIONER®.CHEYENNE, WYOMING, USA, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Business and Quality Management Institute LLC (IBQMI®) is helping clients become certified Scrumban. To achieve this, one of the IBQMI® training partners, MS Consulting, will be hosting training workshops to authorize students as CERTIFIED SCRUMBAN PRACTITIONER®.
Those who are interested in getting the Scrumban certification have to attend the training on the 28th and 29th of April 2022 with the official IBQMI ACCREDITED TRAINING PARTNER®. This enterprise-level certification allows practitioners to identify the correct ROI with automatizations while also helping companies and team members put that training into practice.
This IBQMI® certification is the only Scrumban certification and first in the market. It covers most eventualities a team will encounter and helps companies and team members put their training into action.
While making the announcement, Melissa Hayes, the IBQMI Customer Success Team Lead, said they have now been trendsetting for five years with the CERTIFIED SCRUMBAN PRACTITIONER®.
"We were the very first organization who certified students in Scrumban. Our company firmly established the Scrumban tradition in the agile community, and in the meantime, it has become indispensable," added Melissa Hayes.
In his remarks, Markus Stechele of MS Consulting said that the growth of agile management in the last five years had a major impact on their ability to train coaches and managers as a CERTIFIED SCRUMBAN PRACTITIONER®.
"Our program is designed to provide market-relevant training that meets the needs of our students and passes the final exam. We are proud to be one of the first training institutions on the market with this capability," said Markus while adding that they believe that this unique approach provides their graduates with the skills and knowledge they need to be successful in this field.
Melissa Hayes also encouraged those who would like to get the Scrumban certification to take up the training.
For more information about the certification, visit www.ibqmi.org or visit the website of MS Consulting: https://www.markusstechele.de/
About IBQMI®
IBQMI® is a US Government contractor partnering with the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs and an official member of the US Chamber of Commerce.
IBQMI® is an industry-standard setting training and certification institution that provides a full spectrum of easily accessible online training programs. IBQMI® provides original certifications in more than 70 countries worldwide, including the very first Scrumban certification available on the market.
