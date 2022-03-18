What do 'listening' and 'happiness' have to do with drug use prevention? Everything, says UNODC

Grow your Super Skills - and Thrive! Social and emotional skills are key in preventing substance use Super Skills - The Emotion Clock

How do you raise happy, confident children? And what does “happiness” have to do with substance use prevention? Learn more from UNODCs ‘Listen First.'

The ability to manage one's emotions – especially the difficult ones - is key in leading a healthy, happy life and in a successful substance use prevention approach.” — Ms. Giovanna Campello, Chief UNODC Prevention, Treatment & Rehabilitation

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, March 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrating the International Happiness Day on March 20, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) released the new video "The Emotion Clock" under its global 'Listen First' initiative ' Super Skills .'The concept of 'happiness' is essential in substance use prevention, especially amongst youth."Making people feel better and safe, to experience more joy in life is at the core of what we do," says Hanna Heikkilä, Development Manager, Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare. "However, being able to handle difficult emotions and situations in life is also crucial as a protective skill. So only sticking to happiness is not going to help," she explains.But how does one raise happy and emotionally stable children? Science proves that warm, involved parenting that sets clear boundaries is key. Kind, active, and respectful listening to children are crucial to children's development and wellbeing. Children who receive attention from an early age grow more confident and are less likely to develop mental health issues and engage in risky behavior. Active listening proves that you're loved and can reduce stress and anxiety. On the other hand, children whose emotions are ignored can develop a form of toxic stress that is dangerous to their psychological and motor health. Overall, regulating one's emotions, thoughts, and behavior ("self-management") is a crucial skill connected with health and life satisfaction."The ability to manage one's emotions – especially the difficult ones - is key in leading a healthy, happy life and in a successful substance use prevention approach," says Ms. Giovanna Campello, chief of the UNODC Prevention, Treatment, and Rehabilitation Section.Teaching primary-aged children social and emotional skills is one of the most effective methods to prevent mental health issues, substance use, bullying and other forms of violence.In light of this, UNODC and its Prevention, Treatment and Rehabilitation Section launched its 'Listen First' initiative highlighting the importance of positive parenting, with a particular focus on active listening and social and emotional skill development in substance use prevention.The new initiative 'Super Skills – the Science of Skills' emphasizes social and emotional skill development and targets primary age children and those working with them, including educators, health and prevention professionals, and policymakers.In this entertaining 3D animated video series, a team of Super-Heroes: 'Helpful Handy,' 'Likeable Listenup,' 'Loyal Lookup' and 'Sensitive Smellup' in the magical community Skilltown teach children about essential life skills such as goal setting, decision making, collaboration, motivation, compassion, empathy, curiosity, and respect.'Listen First' is available in English, Spanish, French, Finnish, Arabic, and more on the website: www.unodc.org/listenfirst Organizations or Member States interested in using or translating 'Listen First' are encouraged to get in touch

Super Skills: The Emotion Clock