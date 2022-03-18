Submit Release
News Search

There were 893 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,875 in the last 365 days.

What do 'listening' and 'happiness' have to do with drug use prevention? Everything, says UNODC

4 super skills characters are flying together in the sky

Grow your Super Skills - and Thrive!

Group of children of different ethnicities are happy together on the beach

Social and emotional skills are key in preventing substance use

A poster for the Super Skills video "The Emotion Clock".

Super Skills - The Emotion Clock

How do you raise happy, confident children? And what does “happiness” have to do with substance use prevention? Learn more from UNODCs ‘Listen First.'

The ability to manage one's emotions – especially the difficult ones - is key in leading a healthy, happy life and in a successful substance use prevention approach.”
— Ms. Giovanna Campello, Chief UNODC Prevention, Treatment & Rehabilitation
VIENNA, AUSTRIA, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrating the International Happiness Day on March 20, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) released the new video "The Emotion Clock" under its global 'Listen First' initiative 'Super Skills.'  

The concept of 'happiness' is essential in substance use prevention, especially amongst youth.

"Making people feel better and safe, to experience more joy in life is at the core of what we do," says Hanna Heikkilä, Development Manager, Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare. "However, being able to handle difficult emotions and situations in life is also crucial as a protective skill. So only sticking to happiness is not going to help," she explains. 

But how does one raise happy and emotionally stable children? Science proves that warm, involved parenting that sets clear boundaries is key. Kind, active, and respectful listening to children are crucial to children's development and wellbeing. Children who receive attention from an early age grow more confident and are less likely to develop mental health issues and engage in risky behavior. Active listening proves that you're loved and can reduce stress and anxiety. On the other hand, children whose emotions are ignored can develop a form of toxic stress that is dangerous to their psychological and motor health. Overall, regulating one's emotions, thoughts, and behavior ("self-management") is a crucial skill connected with health and life satisfaction.  

 "The ability to manage one's emotions – especially the difficult ones - is key in leading a healthy, happy life and in a successful substance use prevention approach," says Ms. Giovanna Campello, chief of the UNODC Prevention, Treatment, and Rehabilitation Section. 

Teaching primary-aged children social and emotional skills is one of the most effective methods to prevent mental health issues, substance use, bullying and other forms of violence. 

In light of this, UNODC and its Prevention, Treatment and Rehabilitation Section launched its 'Listen First' initiative highlighting the importance of positive parenting, with a particular focus on active listening and social and emotional skill development in substance use prevention. 

The new initiative 'Super Skills – the Science of Skills' emphasizes social and emotional skill development and targets primary age children and those working with them, including educators, health and prevention professionals, and policymakers. 

In this entertaining 3D animated video series, a team of Super-Heroes: 'Helpful Handy,' 'Likeable Listenup,' 'Loyal Lookup' and 'Sensitive Smellup' in the magical community Skilltown teach children about essential life skills such as goal setting, decision making, collaboration, motivation, compassion, empathy, curiosity, and respect.  

'Listen First' is available in English, Spanish, French, Finnish, Arabic, and more on the website: www.unodc.org/listenfirst
 
 Organizations or Member States interested in using or translating 'Listen First' are encouraged to get in touch.  

Jenny Roston Lundstrom
UNODC
+34 632 74 23 56
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Super Skills: The Emotion Clock

You just read:

What do 'listening' and 'happiness' have to do with drug use prevention? Everything, says UNODC

Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, International Organizations, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.