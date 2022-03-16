Agricultural Silage Films Market is Anticipated to Increase at 6% CAGR and Reach Sales of US$ 6.5 Bn by 2031 End
Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts sales of Agricultural Silage Films to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19. The report is aimed at furnishing insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also provides recommendations to aid businesses prep for unforeseen challenges.
Key Segments Covered in Agricultural Silage Films Industry Research
- By Film
Geomembrane
Agricultural Silage Films
Agricultural Mulching Films
Greenhouse Plastic/Covering Film
- By Material
Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Agricultural Silage Films
Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate Agricultural Silage Films
Low-Density Polyethylene Agricultural Silage Films
LLDPE Agricultural Silage Films
LLPE Agricultural Silage Films
HDPE Agricultural Silage Films
Polypropylene Agricultural Silage Films
Polyamide Agricultural Silage Films
EVA Agricultural Silage Films
Ethylene Vinyl-Alcohol Copolymer Resins
PVC Agricultural Silage Films
Others
- By Application
Agricultural Silage Films for Bale Wrapping & Ensiling
Agricultural Silage Films for Silo Bags Manufacturing
Agricultural Silage Films for Tunnel Covers
Agricultural Silage Films for Bunker Ensiling
Others
Key Takeaways from Market Study
- The global Agricultural Silage Films market is expected to grow 1.7X in value, creating an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 7.5 Bn by 2031.
- In terms of value, silo bags manufacturing application is expected to register a CAGR of 5.9% to be valued at US$ 6.5 Bn by 2031-end.
- Among the film types, mulch films and greenhouse plastics are expected to grow 1.9X and 1.7X, respectively, and create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 4.2 Bn and US$ 2.5 Bn each.
- Low-density polyethylene material is estimated to account for 55.7% of the market value share by 2031-end, and gain 409.1 BPS in its market share.
- East Asia is witnessing for highest consumption and the market here is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period. The region is expected to hold more than 52% of the market value share by 2031 and be valued over US$ 9.3 Bn.
“Agricultural film demand is gaining traction across several nations with unfavourable climate for crop production, aiming to reduce import dependency,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Competitive Landscape
Majority of companies discussed in the report have focused on product launches and expanding their manufacturing units in developing regions. Strategies include innovation, collaborations with key players, partnerships, strategic alliances, and strengthening of regional and global distribution networks.
Some of the key developments are:
- On 3rd January 2020, BASF SE announced the acquisition of Solvay’s polyamide business segment. With this acquisition, BASF got an opportunity to expand its business by operating eight production sites in different countries across the globe, including China, India, South Korea, North America, Europe, Mexico, and Brazil.
- Lucro Plastecycle, a recycling company in India, and Dow Inc., signed a memorandum of understanding on 10th February 2021 to launch and develop polyethene film solutions by recycling used plastic products.
- On 12th January 2021, Ab Rani Plast Oy introduced a product named “RaniWrap Ecol“ in Europe, and its trial also delivered excellent results, as it is considered a more sustainable product and will reduced carbon footprint.
- On 4th March 2021, Berry Global announced an investment of US$ 30 Mn to increase the production capacity of hand stretch films and ultra-high-performance machines.
- Similarly, other recent developments related to companies manufacturing Agricultural Silage Films have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which are available in the full report.
Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered
- How much is the Agricultural Silage Films market worth at present?
The global Agricultural Silage Films market is valued at US$ 10.2 Bn, and is expected to rise at a CAGR of 5.7% over the span of the next 10 years.
- What will be the demand outlook of mulch films?
Demand for plastic mulch is surging and the segment accounts for around 50% of market share.
- At what CAGR did the sales of Agricultural Silage Films increased over the past 5 years?
Over the historical period of 2016-2020, the market for Agricultural Silage Films created an absolute dollar opportunity of over US$ 1.2 Bn globally, rising at a CAGR of 3.5% over the same period.
- What are the key trends shaping the market for Agricultural Silage Films?
5 and 7 layered films and oxygen barrier films are trending nowadays owing to their effective utilization in unfavourable climatic conditions.
- What is driving most of the demand for Agricultural Silage Films?
Upsurge in demand for fresh and health crop production is a key factor driving demand for Agricultural Silage Films.
More Valuable Insights on Agricultural Silage Films Market
Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Agricultural Silage Films, Sales and Demand of Agricultural Silage Films, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.
