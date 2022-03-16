Fluoropolymer Coating Additives Market: Popularity of Architectural Application Rising Rapidly – Fact.MR Analysis
Coating Additives Market By Product, By Function, By Formulation, By Application - Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031DUBLIN, IRELAND, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has compelled several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred for years to come. The organic chemicals industry suffered a huge setback due to halted production and a limited supply of raw materials.
The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Fluoropolymer Coating Additives market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.
The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Fluoropolymer Coating Additives. The report provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Fluoropolymer Coating Additives Market across various industries and regions.
This newly published and insightful report sheds light on key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Fluoropolymer Coating Additives Market.
The study offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features including demand, product developments, policy & regulatory landscape, revenue generation, and sales in the Fluoropolymer Coating Additives market across the globe.
A comprehensive estimate on the Fluoropolymer Coating Additives market has also considered the market estimates through forecast factors regarding the sales of Fluoropolymer Coating Additives in the forecast period. Price point comparison by regions and by product with global average price is also considered in the study.
Key Segments in Fluoropolymer Coating Additives Industry Research
- Product
Acrylic-based Fluoropolymer Coating Additives
Urethane Fluoropolymer Coating Additives
Metallic Fluoropolymer Coating Additives
Fluoropolymer Coating Additives
- Function
Rheology Modifiers
Dispersants
Foam Control
Slip/Rub
Wetting Agents
Others
Anti-Foaming Fluoropolymer Coating Additives
Defoaming Fluoropolymer Coating Additives
- Formulation
Waterborne Fluoropolymer Coating Additives
Solvent-based Fluoropolymer Coating Additives
Powder Fluoropolymer Coating Additives
High Solids Fluoropolymer Coating Additives
UV Cure Fluoropolymer Coating Additives
Others
Radiation Curable Coatings
Solvent-borne Coatings
Solvent Less Coatings
- Application
Architectural Fluoropolymer Coating Additives
Automotive Fluoropolymer Coating Additives
Wood & Furniture Fluoropolymer Coating Additives
Industrial Fluoropolymer Coating Additives
Key Takeaways from Market Study
- Global Fluoropolymer Coating Additives market to top US$ 11 Bn by 2031.
- Waterborne Fluoropolymer Coating Additives are projected to reach around US$ 2.5 Bn by 2031.
- Solvent-based Fluoropolymer Coating Additives are projected to record above 4% CAGR over next 10 years.
- Market in Japan to record 3% CAGR over the forecast period of 2021- 2031.
- China forecast to reach a projected market size above US$ 3 Bn by 2031.
- Market in Canada projected to expand at above 4% CAGR over next 10 years.
“Coating additive manufacturers are focusing on expanding their product portfolios by adding sustainable and multifunctional additives, which are anticipated to witness high demand in the foreseeable future,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Market Competition
- New entrants and emerging companies manufacturing Fluoropolymer Coating Additives market are involved in product innovation, expansion of product portfolio, and collaborations with industry giants and end users to capture as much visibility as possible.
- In 2019, BASF introduced Hydropalat WE 3225, a new silicone wetting agent in its product portfolio. This new product combines excellent substrate wetting agents with pronounced defoaming performance. The company also launched Dispex Ultra PX 4290, a new high molecular weight dispersing agent, which opens up a plethora of opportunities in broad applications such as automotive OEM & refinish coatings, industrial coatings, and wood coatings.
- In 2019, Daikin Industries Ltd., a leading producer of fluoropolymer products announced the establishment of a new subsidiary in Jiangsu Province, China for the sales and manufacturing of fluorochemical products.
Key Question answered in the survey of Fluoropolymer Coating Additives market report:
- What is the current global market size of Fluoropolymer Coating Additives?
The global Fluoropolymer Coating Additives market is currently worth more than US$ 8 Bn.
- What is the expected growth rate of the market for Fluoropolymer Coating Additives over the next 10 years?
The market is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.
- What are the key market trends of Fluoropolymer Coating Additives?
Growing popularity among end-users, especially automotive, shipbuilding, and pipeline industries, will encourage the growth of the market.
- Which are the top companies providing Fluoropolymer Coating Additives?
Major market players are Eastman Chemical Company, Arkema SA, ANGUS Chemical Company, and BASF SE, as per ratings on the basis of market share, market reach, clientele, etc.
- At what rate will demand for waterborne Fluoropolymer Coating Additives rise?
Demand for waterborne Fluoropolymer Coating Additives is projected to increase at a CAGR of 4.5% through 2031.
More Valuable Insights on Fluoropolymer Coating Additives Market
Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Fluoropolymer Coating Additives, Sales and Demand of Fluoropolymer Coating Additives, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond.
