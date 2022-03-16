Community Cloud Market Qualitative Insights on Application & Outlook by Size, Share, Future Growth

Allied Market

Community cloud helps in further reduction of infrastructure cost as the cost incurred is shared among different stakeholder, thus propelling the market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The demand for high performance with low latency infrastructure in businesses for achieving high efficiency and shared concerns for data redundancy, security, and compliance among business are some of the factors driving the growth of the community cloud market. Government initiatives for adoption of community cloud technology in private and public sector and investment in cloud technology by research and education sector are expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the growth of the community cloud market.

Cloud technology has achieved great significance, which led to the rapid increase in use of cloud technology in different industry verticals. Businesses manage and depend on large amount of data for quality assurance and services. Sharing common cloud model is a new trend followed by various companies. Many government offices around the world are spending a considerable amount on the adoption of these technologies, which propels the growth of the market. Growing need for single regulatory and network security standard around the world is a significant factor for the growth of community cloud market.

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing markets for the community cloud market. Major countries in the Asia-Pacific region include China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia. Most of these countries are either developed or in developing stage and are emerging as the largest users of advanced technologies. These emerging economies in the Asia-Pacific region are major contributors in the adoption of latest technology because of population factor. In addition, government initiative to promote technological advancement in this region is also one of the important factors to the growth of the community cloud market.

Major industry players - Amazon Web Services Inc., Atos SE, CA Technologies Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., DXC Technology Company, Alphabet Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Optum Inc., Akamai Technologies Inc.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

1. At the very beginning of 2020, COVID-19 virus infection began to spread around the world and millions of people across the globe were infected with COVID-19 disease, and major countries around the globe have implemented lockdowns and ordered industries to adopt online mode of operations. Except for the healthcare and hospitality industries, most industry sectors have been significantly impacted resulting to the downfall fall of community cloud market.

2. With the adoption of latest technologies while optimizing the cost, community cloud has emerged as a solution for data storage to various businesses. The concept of community cloud for storing data and shared by various organizations with same interests has fueled the growth of market in the pandemic situation. The government initiatives toward the adoption of community cloud also propel the market growth.

Key drivers that are propelling the growth of the market included in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth of the market are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.

