Drugs For Erectile Dysfunction Market Players Develop New Drug Delivery Techniques For Improved Efficacy

Drugs For Erectile Dysfunction Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Drugs For Erectile Dysfunction Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New drug delivery techniques such as the use of pellets and creams are being implemented by many companies shaping the drugs for erectile dysfunction market outlook. Pellets and creams will have more efficacy and performance in erectile dysfunction and these are also more effective and safer to use. These benefits from drug delivery techniques will increase the scope of erectile dysfunction drugs market.

The global drugs for erectile dysfunction market size is expected to grow from $3.09 billion in 2021 to $3.18 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8%. The growth in the market size is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The drugs for erectile dysfunction market share is expected to reach $3.36 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 1.3%.

Drastic increase in the number of chronic diseases drives the erectile dysfunction drugs market. Erectile dysfunction is mainly caused by chronic diseases resulting from sedentary lifestyle such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, obesity, and high blood pressure. According to WHO, prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to grow by 57% by the end of year 2020. Prevalence of chronic diseases increases the chances of erectile dysfunction among men, thereby driving the erectile dysfunction drugs market.

Major players covered in the global drugs for erectile dysfunction industry are Eli Lilly and Co., Pfizer, Bayer AG, Dong-A Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Vivus, Meda Pharmaceuticals, Apricus Biosciences, Cristália, S.K. Chemicals Co and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

North America is the largest region in the erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs market in 2021. The Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the ED drugs market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the erectile dysfunction drug market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

TBRC’s global drugs for erectile dysfunction market report is segmented by drug into sildenafil citrate, mirodenafil, vardenafil, by end-user into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, by mode of administration into oral, topical, injection.



Drugs For Erectile Dysfunction Global Market Report 2022 – By Drugs (Sildenafil Citrate, Mirodenafil , Vardenafil), By End Users (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), By Mode of Administration (Oral, Topical, Injections) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a drugs for erectile dysfunction market overview, drugs for erectile dysfunction market forecast, drugs for erectile dysfunction market size and drugs for erectile dysfunction market growth for the whole market, drugs for erectile dysfunction market segments, drugs for erectile dysfunction market geographies, drugs for erectile dysfunction market trends, drugs for erectile dysfunction market drivers, drugs for erectile dysfunction market restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

