Autonomous Delivery Vehicles Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Trends, and Analysis Forecast 2021-2027

The growing usage of autonomous delivery vehicle in commercial applications for faster delivery of goods is one of the significant factors influencing market

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The research report provides an in-depth evaluation of the Global Autonomous Delivery Vehicles Market and helps the market participants intensify their footprints in the industry. The report gives a detailed analysis concentrated on the critical market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends, and growth opportunities to assist businesses to prepare for any challenges they might encounter in the forecast period.

Market Size – USD 1.34 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 43.6%, Market trends –Increased investment in self-driving R&D technology.

The primary driving demand is from the e-commerce and the healthcare sector. The growing trend for online shopping and the imposition of lockdowns at several places have limited human contact and led people to shop online for their domestic needs. An increasing requirement for safer industry standards in the workplace and a rise in productivity owing to improved supply chain processes have also propelled the market demand.

The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as Starship, Amazon, FedEx, Postmates Serve, Nuro, Alphabet Wing, UPS Flight Forward, Aurora, Matternet, and Zipline, among others.

Key insights presented in the report:

In November 2020, Walmart will launch an autonomous test with Cruise in Arizona. The company will launch the service in Scottsdale next year in partnership with Cruise, which is majorly owned by General Motors. The customers will be able to place their orders at a local Walmart store and have them delivered.

The autonomous ground vehicles have the potential for fewer regulations and wider travel ranges. Large ground delivery vehicles are capable of delivering refrigerated products, such as groceries or maintenance items, furniture, tools used in construction industries.

Autonomous vehicles are being tested for the healthcare segment around the globe. It is used as a tool that is complementary to the existing transportation system providing advantages over other approaches in specific circumstances. These autonomous vehicles can deliver medicines and supplies to patient’s in-home or hospital-based settings. Blood samples are also delivered to a lab by drones.

Europe held a significant share of 24.3% in the year 2019 as the United Kingdom government is focused on having autonomous vehicles on the road by the year 2021, which will drive the demand for market technology. Furthermore, investment in the latest technology by Germany will also drive demand in the coming years.

Autonomous Delivery Vehicles Market segmentation

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Aerial Delivery Drones

Ground Delivery Vehicles

Delivery Bots

Self-driving Vans and Trucks

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hardware

Software

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Manufacturing

Restaurants

Retail

Logistics

Healthcare

Others

Regional Outlook: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America (U.S.) (Canada) (Mexico)

Europe (Germany) (UK) (France) (BENELUX) (Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China) (Japan) (South Korea) (Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil) (Rest of LATAM)

Table of content

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2:

Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3:

Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4:

Regional Landscape

Chapter 5:

Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

Major Point cover in this Laboratory Information Systems Market report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

