Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Estimating demand is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

Emergen Research Logo

The increasing global vehicle production and the rising demand for electric vehicles are driving the demand for the market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The report analyzes the leading players of the global Unmanned Ground Vehicle market by inspecting their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions, and their target markets. This report also includes an exhaustive analysis of their product profiles to explore the products and applications their operations are concentrated on in the global Unmanned Ground Vehicle market.

Market Size – USD 2,343.1 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.7%, Market Trends –Growing demand in homeland security

The unmanned ground vehicle market is observing high demand owing to its surging demand in commercial applications. Unmanned ground vehicles are deployed in several civilian applications comprising firefighting, crowd control, urban search & rescue, nuclear plant operations, and agricultural spraying & harvesting. The worldwide population is witnessing a rise of about 240,000 individuals per day and is anticipated to reach nearly 9.6 billion by the year 2050.

Key participants include Northrop Grumman Corporation, L3 Harris Technologies Inc., Autonomous Solutions, ICOR Technology, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Cobham PLC, RE2 Inc., QinetiQ, BAE Systems, and Nexter System, among others.

It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The report also provides details about the company overview, business expansion plans, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, global market position, financial status, and consumer base.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/336

Key insights presented in the report:

In August 2019, L3Harris Technologies launched an innovative medium-sized unmanned ground vehicle for security operations in space-constrained environments and urban areas.

Small unmanned ground vehicles in the military sector aid in making combat zone safer for humans. These robotic systems have a robust ability to carry out various intense tasks, such as public safety, firefighting, and logistics operations associated with medications to patients in far-flung areas.

Increased R&D activities in the industry drive market growth. For instance, the Minitaur by Ghost Robotics is a medium-sized, lightweight, dynamic, and fast direct-drive-legged platform intended for the development of unmanned ground vehicles for commercial applications, and advanced locomotion & gait research, among others.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period. China, in terms of revenue, contributed to the largest military unmanned ground vehicle market share attributed to increased investment in military & defense sector.

To know more about the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/unmanned-ground-vehicle-market

Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market segmentation :

System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Payloads

Navigation System

Controller System

Power System

Others

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Regional Outlook: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America (U.S.) (Canada) (Mexico)

Europe (Germany) (UK) (France) (BENELUX) (Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China) (Japan) (South Korea) (Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil) (Rest of LATAM)

Click here to Get customization @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/336

Table of content

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2:

Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3:

Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4:

Regional Landscape

Chapter 5:

Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

Why Choose Emergen Research?

Strong Industry Focus

Extensive Product Offerings

Customer Research Services

Robust Research Methodology

Comprehensive Reports

Latest Technological Developments

Value Chain Analysis

Potential Market Opportunities

Growth Dynamics

Quality Assurance

Post-sales Support

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any query regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.

Take a Look at OUR Reports:

ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/adas-and-autonomous-driving-components-market

Automotive Adaptive Lighting https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/automotive-adaptive-lighting-market

Automotive Sensors https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/automotive-sensors-market

Fuel Cells https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/fuel-cells-market

Automotive Camera https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/automotive-camera-market

Automotive Telematics https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/automotive-telematics-market

Intelligent Transportation System https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/intelligent-transportation-system-market

Driver Monitoring Systems https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/driver-monitoring-systems-market

Biofuels https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/biofuels-market

Automotive Cybersecurity https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/automotive-cybersecurity-market



About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.