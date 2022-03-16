Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Estimating demand is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.
The increasing global vehicle production and the rising demand for electric vehicles are driving the demand for the market.
The report analyzes the leading players of the global Unmanned Ground Vehicle market by inspecting their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions, and their target markets. This report also includes an exhaustive analysis of their product profiles to explore the products and applications their operations are concentrated on in the global Unmanned Ground Vehicle market.
Market Size – USD 2,343.1 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.7%, Market Trends –Growing demand in homeland security
The unmanned ground vehicle market is observing high demand owing to its surging demand in commercial applications. Unmanned ground vehicles are deployed in several civilian applications comprising firefighting, crowd control, urban search & rescue, nuclear plant operations, and agricultural spraying & harvesting. The worldwide population is witnessing a rise of about 240,000 individuals per day and is anticipated to reach nearly 9.6 billion by the year 2050.
Key participants include Northrop Grumman Corporation, L3 Harris Technologies Inc., Autonomous Solutions, ICOR Technology, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Cobham PLC, RE2 Inc., QinetiQ, BAE Systems, and Nexter System, among others.
It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The report also provides details about the company overview, business expansion plans, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, global market position, financial status, and consumer base.
Key insights presented in the report:
In August 2019, L3Harris Technologies launched an innovative medium-sized unmanned ground vehicle for security operations in space-constrained environments and urban areas.
Small unmanned ground vehicles in the military sector aid in making combat zone safer for humans. These robotic systems have a robust ability to carry out various intense tasks, such as public safety, firefighting, and logistics operations associated with medications to patients in far-flung areas.
Increased R&D activities in the industry drive market growth. For instance, the Minitaur by Ghost Robotics is a medium-sized, lightweight, dynamic, and fast direct-drive-legged platform intended for the development of unmanned ground vehicles for commercial applications, and advanced locomotion & gait research, among others.
The market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period. China, in terms of revenue, contributed to the largest military unmanned ground vehicle market share attributed to increased investment in military & defense sector.
Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market segmentation :
System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Payloads
Navigation System
Controller System
Power System
Others
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Regional Outlook: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
North America (U.S.) (Canada) (Mexico)
Europe (Germany) (UK) (France) (BENELUX) (Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (China) (Japan) (South Korea) (Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Brazil) (Rest of LATAM)
