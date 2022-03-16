Commercial Vehicle Sensors Market to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR of 6.9 %, Market Trends

Emergen Research Logo

The increasing global vehicle production and the rising demand for electric vehicles are driving the demand for the market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The Global Commercial Vehicle Sensors Market is forecasted to be worth USD 9.55 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Attributed to the increasing global vehicle production, the commercial vehicle sensors market is expected to grow significantly. The market for commercial vehicle sensors is anticipated to be soon propelling by rising demand for electric vehicles. The electric vehicle required various advanced sensor technology, which is expected to boost the market growth of the commercial vehicle sensors market over the forecast timeframe. The use of alternative fuel vehicles would lower customers' fuel costs, minimize emissions, and improve national energy stability.

The demand for commercial vehicle sensors will grow substantially with the use of alternative fuel vehicles. However, the lower consumer demand for diesel cars is expected to hinder the market growth. Emissions and tax policy concerns have contributed to a major reduction in diesel car revenues leading directly to a fall in worldwide new vehicle permits.

Key Highlights From The Report

In May 2019, Alpha Technics, Inc. acquired by TE Connectivity Ltd. Alpha Technics' acquisition was part of its well-established plan to extend its expertise in sensor applications. Alpha Technics will provide TE's existing wide range of sensor solutions with compatible temperature sensors.

In the forecast period, the position segment will dominate the market with a CAGR of 7.2%, due to the capability to monitor a gear's speed, assess the situation of a platform, and detect the closed and open placing of the vehicle window.

In the forecast timeframe, the OEMs sector is anticipated to hold the largest market. Customers receive high-quality goods in OEM processing as they have been tested according to the particular producer's stringent testing criteria.

During the forecast timeframe, the powertrain segment is forecasted to dominate the market. Speed, pressure, position, gas, and temperature can be sensed by powertrains. These sensors are crucial to secure and efficient powertrain operations.

Due to the rise in per capita income and the increasing production of vehicles in developing countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India, the Asia Pacific region is forecasted to hold the largest market during the forecast period.

Key participants include Continental AG, DENSO Corporation, Sensata Technologies, Robert Bosch GmbH, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., TE Connectivity Ltd., Delphi Automotive Systems LLC, Bourns, Inc., Stoneridge, Inc., and IAV GmbH, among other.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Commercial Vehicle Sensors Market on the basis of type,sales channel, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Temperature

Motion

Level

Position

Image

Microelectromechanical systems

Pressure

Others

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

OEMs

Aftermarket

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Powertrain

Telematics

Chassis & Safety

Body Electronics

Others

Regional Overview:

The global Commercial Vehicle Sensors Market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Commercial Vehicle Sensors Market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Global Commercial Vehicle Sensors Market Report - Table of contents:

Chapter 1 includes the global Commercial Vehicle Sensors Market introduction, followed by an overview of the market scope, product offerings, growth opportunities, market risks, driving forces, and others.

Chapter 2 offers an exhaustive study of the key manufacturers of the Commercial Vehicle Sensors Market , along with their anticipated sales and revenue shares.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the competitive outlook of the Commercial Vehicle Sensors Market , focusing on the major manufacturers and vendor landscape.

Chapter 4 entails a broad market segmentation based on region and determines the sales, revenue, and market shares of each region over the estimated period.

Chapters 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9 continue with market segmentation based on product type, application range, and market players.

