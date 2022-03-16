Single Use/Disposable Endoscopy Market Overview, Technology, Industry Analysis and Forecasts Research Report 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Single Use/Disposable Endoscopy Market Size – USD 1.35 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 21.1%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The study of the Single Use/Disposable Endoscopy Market further blends the advantages of primary and secondary research to estimate and confirm the current state of imports and exports, demand and supply. Consumption power, consumption capacity and distribution channels worldwide. This report examines the market status of insulated glass windows of prominent manufacturers and evaluates the strategies adopted to remain competitive. The study also applies qualitative and quantitative techniques to evaluate the annual and financial performance of top vendors and the insights of market leaders.

The global single use/disposable endoscopy market size is projected to reach USD 6.29 Billion at a steady CAGR of 21.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Robust projected market revenue growth can be attributed to increasingly stringent government regulatory policies associated with patient safety and medical devices and Medicare, and increasing preference for single-use endoscopy for diagnosis of various diseases and conditions and increasing number of patients requiring treatment. Endoscopy is used in the diagnosis of diseases such as Gastro Esophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), orthopedic diseases, gastrointestinal conditions, and cancer.

Market Drivers:

The constant efforts of prominent players to develop newer and modern technologies and product advancements are expected to drive the growth of the industry over the coming years. The report studies the extensive business expansion plans and advancements in R&D activities and product portfolio. The report offers a clear understanding of the alliances in the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, product launches and brand promotions, and corporate deals.

Key players in the market include :

Boston Scientific Corporation, Inc., KARL STORZ, Ambu A/S, Hill Rom Holdings, OBP Medical Corporation, Hoya Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, Cook Medical, Flexicare Medical Ltd., and Medtronic.

Some Key Highlights from the Report :

In September 2020, leading global developer of single-use, self-contained, medical devices announced launch of ONETRAC LXD, which is an innovative patent-pending dual-blade LED circuitry that enables instant transition between LEDs on either blade with press button.

Bronchoscopy segment revenue is expected to register a rapid CAGR during the forecast period due to steady increase in number of cases of respiratory infection caused by reusable bronchoscopy and increasing demand for single-use bronchoscopy in the healthcare industry.

Hospital segment accounted for largest revenue share in the single-use/disposable endoscopy market in 2020, driven by higher preference for disposable endoscopy tools due to no maintenance cost and low risk for patients.

North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global single-use/ disposable endoscopy market in 2020. Factor such as increase in prevalence of infectious diseases and complexities of using reusable endoscopy are driving demand for single-use endoscopy tools in countries in the region.

The report also talks about the shift in demands and emerging trends that are expected to drive the growth of the market. The rising demand for the Single Use/Disposable Endoscopy Market products is expected to drive the demand for Single Use/Disposable Endoscopy Market , thereby bolstering the growth of the industry. Moreover, the report also studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Segmented the global Single Use/Disposable Endoscopy Market :

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global single use/disposable endoscopy market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Endoscope

Visualization Systems

Endoscopic Ultrasound

Insufflator

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Bronchoscopy

Urologic Endoscopy

Arthroscopy

GI Endoscopy

ENT Endoscopy

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Healthcare Centers

Clinics

The report analyses the market’s regional coverage, focusing primarily on the following regions:

North America

South America

Asia and Pacific region

Middle east and Africa

Europe

