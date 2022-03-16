Premier Diamond Group on Four Main Grading Labs of the Industry
EINPresswire.com/ -- If one is in the market to purchase or sell a natural colored diamond, it is advisable to have the gem evaluated by an independent grading laboratory. The purpose of this evaluation is to ascertain the quality and price of the diamond. After evaluation, the diamond is given a report that can “help differentiate stones based on important characteristics that determine quality and aesthetic,” according to Helzberg Diamonds.
The following are top four diamond grading institutions: Gemological Institute of America (GIA), American Gem Society (AGS), HRD Labs, and Gem Certification and Assurance Lab (GCAL).
GIA
This is a well-known grading lab that was established in 1931. It is “the world’s foremost authority on diamonds, colored stones, and pearls,” according to its website. This nonprofit institute is the leading source of knowledge, standards, and education in gems and jewelry. The industry considers GIA as the standard bearer in the diamond industry.
AGS
Like GIA, the American Gem Society (AGS) is a nonprofit. AGS Laboratories is dedicated to offering diamond grading reports that provide consistency and accuracy based on science. They do not only provide reports, but they also educate clients on the characteristics of diamonds and direct them to the right jewelers.
HRD Labs
The High Diamond Council (HRD) is European based. HRD was founded in 1976, and it has since been considered one of the top global laboratories when it comes to accurate grading services in the European market according to Beyond4Cs.
GCAL
Certification and Assurance Lab (GCAL) is an ISO 17025 forensic accreditation. With their ISO approval, GCAL conforms to international standards for accurate and reliable grading.
The above diamond grading organizations are stated as resources for informational purpose. There are vast resources on natural colored diamonds to the public. However, the President of Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd., Mr. David Metcalfe is available for consultation. He is a pioneer in the branding of natural colored diamonds as a hedge against excessive market volatility brought about by speculation and government credit excesses. For more information, go http://premierdiamondltd.com/contact-us/.
About Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd.
Premier Diamond Group specializes in the purchase and sale of natural-colored diamonds for wealth accumulation and estate planning purposes and holds membership in the International Colored Gemstone Association and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. For more information, go to http://premierdiamondltd.com/.
Contact Information
Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd.
David Metcalfe, President
Skyway Business Park,
170 Attwell Drive, Suite 100
Toronto, Ontario M9W 5Z5
Phone: 416-679-9306
Email: info@premierdiamondltd.com
Disclaimer
This report is based on information available to the public. The information and any statistical data contained herein has been obtained from sources we believe reliable, but we do not represent that they are accurate or complete and should not be relied upon as such. The material contained herein is for information purposes only.
###
This press release is issued through EmailWire™ (www.emailwire.com) – a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
David Metcalfe
The following are top four diamond grading institutions: Gemological Institute of America (GIA), American Gem Society (AGS), HRD Labs, and Gem Certification and Assurance Lab (GCAL).
GIA
This is a well-known grading lab that was established in 1931. It is “the world’s foremost authority on diamonds, colored stones, and pearls,” according to its website. This nonprofit institute is the leading source of knowledge, standards, and education in gems and jewelry. The industry considers GIA as the standard bearer in the diamond industry.
AGS
Like GIA, the American Gem Society (AGS) is a nonprofit. AGS Laboratories is dedicated to offering diamond grading reports that provide consistency and accuracy based on science. They do not only provide reports, but they also educate clients on the characteristics of diamonds and direct them to the right jewelers.
HRD Labs
The High Diamond Council (HRD) is European based. HRD was founded in 1976, and it has since been considered one of the top global laboratories when it comes to accurate grading services in the European market according to Beyond4Cs.
GCAL
Certification and Assurance Lab (GCAL) is an ISO 17025 forensic accreditation. With their ISO approval, GCAL conforms to international standards for accurate and reliable grading.
The above diamond grading organizations are stated as resources for informational purpose. There are vast resources on natural colored diamonds to the public. However, the President of Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd., Mr. David Metcalfe is available for consultation. He is a pioneer in the branding of natural colored diamonds as a hedge against excessive market volatility brought about by speculation and government credit excesses. For more information, go http://premierdiamondltd.com/contact-us/.
About Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd.
Premier Diamond Group specializes in the purchase and sale of natural-colored diamonds for wealth accumulation and estate planning purposes and holds membership in the International Colored Gemstone Association and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. For more information, go to http://premierdiamondltd.com/.
Contact Information
Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd.
David Metcalfe, President
Skyway Business Park,
170 Attwell Drive, Suite 100
Toronto, Ontario M9W 5Z5
Phone: 416-679-9306
Email: info@premierdiamondltd.com
Disclaimer
This report is based on information available to the public. The information and any statistical data contained herein has been obtained from sources we believe reliable, but we do not represent that they are accurate or complete and should not be relied upon as such. The material contained herein is for information purposes only.
###
This press release is issued through EmailWire™ (www.emailwire.com) – a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
David Metcalfe
Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd
+1 416-679-9306
email us here