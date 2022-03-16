Premier Diamond Group Explains 4Cs of Quality Diamonds
Knowing basic characteristics of a diamond before investing is keyONTARIO, CANADA, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many people buy diamonds for occasional use, while others buy for investing. Understanding fundamental characteristics of diamonds before buying is essential. These basic attributes are the 4Cs - Cut, Color, Clarity and Carat, explains Mr. David Metcalfe President of Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd. (http://premierdiamondltd.com/).
1. Cut
The cut is the most important of the 4Cs. It is not only how a diamond is shaped, but more importantly how a diamond interacts with light. Experts or connoisseurs appreciate the cut of a diamond based on the Gemological Institute of American (GIA)'s color range -- its brilliants from D-to-Z. This range is based on seven components: brightness, fire, scintillation, weight ratio, durability, polish and symmetry.
2. Color
This C is the second most important of the 4Cs because of the color grade -- the absence of color or colorless. The value of a diamond is based on its absence of color. The less color, the higher the value. According to GIA, the "color-grading scale for diamonds is the industry standard. The scale begins with the letter D, representing colorless, and continues with increasing presence of color to the letter Z, or light yellow or brown."
3. Clarity
The third C is clarity - the absences of inclusion and blemishes. The absence of inclusion means the degree of less birth marks within the diamonds. Blemishes are the absent of external marks. GIA has assigned "clarity grade that ranges from flawless (FL) to diamonds with obvious inclusions (I3)."
4. Carat
The fourth C is the carat; it is the standard unit that is divided into 100 points. One carat is the equivalent of 100 points. The unit carat derived its name from the carob seed. However, today's metric carat equals to 0.2 grams according to GIA.
The investor, however, must look beyond these characteristics. Each investor, reports Mr. David Metcalfe, President of Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd., should consider the basic requirements for diamond investment. These requirements are price transparency, resale liquidity, market access, quality certification and expert guidance.
Investors need experts advice. The President of Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd., Mr. David Metcalfe, is available for consultation. He is a pioneer in the branding of natural colored diamonds as a hedge against excessive market volatility brought about by speculation and government credit excesses. For more information, go http://premierdiamondltd.com/contact-us/.
About Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd.
Premier Diamond Group specializes in the purchase and sale of natural-colored diamonds for wealth accumulation and estate planning purposes and holds membership in the International Colored Gemstone Association and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. For more information, go to http://premierdiamondltd.com/.
