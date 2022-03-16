Premier Diamond Group on Choosing Investment Grade Diamonds
This grade of diamond should be able to avert risk, has a chance to appreciate and increase in price in the long run. Such a diamond should be clear and rare, well-cut and polished. The diamond should be in demand. Natural colored diamonds match these characteristics.
Therefore to choose investment grade natural colored diamonds, depending on one’s budget, consider following: relatively common colored diamonds like browns, greys, fancy yellows; mid-level such as vivid yellow and orange diamonds; high priced colored diamonds such as pure orange, greens, purple, pinks and blues; the red diamond – the most expensive and the rarest of them all.
Red diamonds are rare to find such that “over a 30 year period from 1957 to 1987 there was no mention of a GIA lab report issued for a diamond with “red”,” reports GIA. One carat of any colored diamond is discovered for every 100,000 carats of colorless diamond found.
Rarity alone is not enough to consider an investment grade diamond. Characteristics and factors such as the 4Cs (Cut, Carat, Color and Clarity) are essential to consider. Experts base the pricing of diamonds on 4Cs: Cut, Color, Clarity and Carat, explains Mr. David Metcalfe, President of Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd.
Armed with the knowledge of 4Cs, before an investor considers investment grade diamond, he should be aware of its resale price and profitability. However, there may not be any of these if the diamond is not certified.
Investment grade gem must be certified. Diamond certification comes with the following grading categories: natural lab status, color, cut, clarity and carat weight. These categories are important because the certification body proves that the diamond has been tested and confirmed that it is natural and credible. Certification also determines resale value because, it keeps the seller and buyer on equal grounds.
The above information provides the basics when considering investment grade diamonds. However, there are vast resources on investing in natural colored diamonds to the public. The President of Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd., Mr. David Metcalfe is available for consultation. He is a pioneer in the branding of natural colored diamonds as a hedge against excessive market volatility brought about by speculation and government credit excesses. For more information, go http://premierdiamondltd.com/contact-us/.
About Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd.
Premier Diamond Group specializes in the purchase and sale of natural-colored diamonds for wealth accumulation and estate planning purposes and holds membership in the International Colored Gemstone Association and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. For more information, go to http://premierdiamondltd.com/.
Contact Information
Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd.
David Metcalfe, President
Skyway Business Park,
170 Attwell Drive, Suite 100
Toronto, Ontario M9W 5Z5
Phone: 416-679-9306
Email: info@premierdiamondltd.com
Disclaimer
This report is based on information available to the public. The information and any statistical data contained herein has been obtained from sources we believe reliable, but we do not represent that they are accurate or complete and should not be relied upon as such. The material contained herein is for information purposes only.
