Carbon Black Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | BASF SE, Dow Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Nouryon

Rising penetration of carbon black in the automotive industry and increase in demand from the cosmetic industry fuel the growth of the global market.

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increased penetration of carbon black in the automotive industry and surge in demand from the cosmetic market drive the growth of the global carbon black market. The market across Asia-Pacific garnered the largest share in 2018, contributing to three-fifths of the market and is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

Rising penetration of carbon black in the automotive industry, and increase in demand from the cosmetic industry fuel the growth of the global carbon black market. On the other hand, implementation of stringent guidelines toward use of carbon black curtails down the growth to some extent.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The carbon black market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the carbon black market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the carbon black market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a phost-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

The global carbon black market is segmented on the basis of process, grade, application, and geography. Based on process, the market is divided into furnace black, channel, acetylene black, and lampblack. The furnace black segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. However, the segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly half of the market.

Based on geography, the region across Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2018, garnering nearly three-fifths of the global carbon black market. The same province is also anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 4.0% during the estimated period. This is due to its high stiffness, enhanced tensile strength, low weight, superior chemical resistance, high-temperature tolerance, and low thermal expansion. The other regions analyzed in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

The global carbon black market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as SABIC, Asahi Carbon Co., Ltd., Cabot Corporation, Dow Inc., Birla Carbon Public Company Limited, Nouryon, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Dominion Colour Corporation, Phillips Carbon Black Limited, and BASF SE.

