Seacoast Press wins Stellar Business Award as the best book publisher in NH
Seacoast Press is the best book publishing service in New Hampshire, according to an award issued by Stellar Business Awards
Stellar Business would like to acknowledge Seacoast Press for excellence in the category of Book Publisher within the region of New Hampshire”PORTSMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seacoast Press has been recognized as a leading book publisher in New Hampshire by the prestigious Stellar Business Awards. “Stellar Business would like to acknowledge Seacoast Press for excellence in the category of Book Publisher within the region of New Hampshire,” Stellar Business posted on their website.
— Stellar Business Awards
“This recognition was earned by displaying impressive levels of integrity, ethics, and value to the community in their everyday business practices,” the awards site continued. “We would like to take this time to acknowledge them and award them with the Stellar Business Award for Book Publisher. After receiving hundreds of submissions to Stellar Business, Seacoast Press has been chosen for their excellence.”
The award highlights Seacoast Press’ ability to help authors become best-sellers and gain media coverage. It also outlines some of the benefits of publishing a book with Seacoast Press, including the fact that authors retain all publishing rights and 100% royalties. Seacoast Press authors even keep creative control, meaning that the company’s author clients have final say over their books.
“I’m honored that Seacoast Press has been crowned the best book publishing service in New Hampshire by Stellar Business,” said J.J. Hebert, founder and owner of Seacoast Press and a USA Today bestselling author. “The New Hampshire and New England area is filled with talented authors and I’m thankful that my company has gained the respect of organizations such as Stellar Business and authors alike throughout the past half of a decade,” Hebert added. “Clearly, Seacoast Press is the top book publishing option in NH.” J.J. Hebert is a renowned author and entrepreneur, having penned 5 bestsellers and contributing for Forbes and Entrepreneur Magazine. He was also named the “Entrepreneur to Watch” by International Business Times in 2021 for his work in publishing.
ABOUT SEACOAST PRESS:
Seacoast Press is an award-winning book publisher located in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Seacoast Press publishes books written by NH-based authors and USA-based authors in general. The company specializes in producing best-sellers and helping clients attract media coverage from major media outlets. To learn more about Seacoast Press go to https://www.seacoastpress.com.
