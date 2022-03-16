Lakewood University Earns ASHP/ACPE accreditation for its Pharmacy Technician Training Program
CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lakewood University, a nonprofit institution of higher education, is pleased to announce that its Pharmacy Technician program is now accredited by the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP)/Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE).
"We are excited about our online pharmacy technician training program," said Jim Gepperth, Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs. "Programmatic accreditation means our students can be confident that their training will meet the established ASHP/ACPE standards, equipping them with the skills they need to step into a new career as soon as they graduate."
Lakewood University's Pharmacy Technician (ASHP/ACPE) program includes videos and simulations, so students benefit from experiencing real-life situations during their training. In addition, students will fulfill a required externship, with opportunities provided through Lakewood University's partnerships with CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens, Aetna, Omnicare, Coram, and University Hospitals.
"Lakewood University is dedicated to providing our students with an education that readies them for entry into the career of their dreams," said Jack Solomon, Vice President of Instruction & Compliance. "That is why our partnerships with a wide range of pharmacy technician employers are so valuable. Our students have the opportunity to extern in a real, professional pharmacy environment during their training. This training positions them for employment right after graduation."
Lakewood University's Pharmacy Technician program includes 16 weeks of conceptual learning in pharmacology and hands-on lab activities. In addition to one-on-one support from instructors, success coaches, and access to career placement after graduation, students receive a lab kit and a PTCB exam voucher. To learn more, visit https://lakewood.edu/pharmacy-technician-certificate/ or call 1-800-517-0857 option 1.
About Lakewood University
Lakewood University is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides worldwide distance education for information technology, business, medical and legal professions.
Lakewood University provides quality online programs that are both rigorous and able to be earned quickly. Lakewood is happy to announce that 99.2% of our veteran students graduate 100% debt-free.
