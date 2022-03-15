Officials face discipline, Party expulsion

VIETNAM, March 15 -

Phan Mạnh Cường, member of the provincial Standing Committee Party Committee and Secretary of the Party Committee of Thái Nguyên City. Photo bnews.vn

HÀ NỘI - The Communist Party’s Secretariat on Tuesday held a meeting to discuss disciplinary actions against the former officials of Thái Nguyên and Kiên Giang provinces.

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng chaired the meeting to review disciplinary measures for Phan Mạnh Cường, member of the provincial Standing Committee Party Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of Thái Nguyên City, and Nguyễn Thế Anh, provincial Party Member, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Commander of the Border Guard of Kiên Giang Province.

After considering the request of the Central Inspection Committee, the Secretariat found that, during his tenure as Head of the Management Board of Thái Nguyên Industrial Parks and Director of the Management Board of Industrial Park Construction Investment Projects (period 2013 - 2019), he violated the principles of party organisation and activities and violated regulations on what party members cannot do. Cường was found to lack responsibility and had lax leadership and supervision, had many violations in the management and use of finance, budget, property and land.

His acts also caused huge losses to the State’s budget, affecting the policy of the Party and State on protecting and taking care of people's health, causing frustration in society, reducing the prestige of party organisations, the health sector and himself personally.

Comrade Phan Mạnh Cường's violations caused very serious consequences, causing loss of money and property of the State; causing frustration among cadres, party members and people; adversely affecting the reputation of the party organisation or personal reputation. During the review process, Cường did not voluntarily admit violations and shortcomings.

Nguyễn Thế Anh, during his time as Deputy Director of the Department of Drugs and Crime Prevention and Control, Border Guard, Deputy Chief of the Standing Office of The National Steering Committee for Anti-smuggling, Counterfeit Goods and Trade Fraud; member of the provincial Party Committee member, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Commander of the Border Guard of Kiên Giang Province, had violated the principle of democratic centralism and working regulations.

He had shown degradation in values, moralities, way of life; accepted bribery, violated regulations on what party members are not allowed to do; violated the Party's regulations and the State's laws in personnel work, in financial management and use, in the fight against corruption, wrongdoings.

Based on the nature and the extent of consequences, the Secretariat decided to expel Phan Mạnh Cường and Nguyễn Thế Anh from the Communist Party. VNS