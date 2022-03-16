IDC Technologies Expands Global Service Portfolio to Increase 200% Year-Over-Year Growth
CEO Prateek Gattani leads in adding new dimensions to company’s core staff augmentation, BPO, and project management services.
We are always pushing ourselves for greater quality, integrity, and internal collaboration. These efforts are paying off.”MILPITAS, CA, USA, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IDC Technologies Inc., a global leader in Staff Augmentation, IT Project Managed Services, BPO Services, Payroll & HR Solutions, announced that it is expanding its service portfolio. Under the leadership of CEO Prateek Gattani, the company has experienced strong growth with $650 million in revenue, enabling it to offer more variations on its core services and become one of the fastest-growing private companies in Silicon Valley.
“I am so proud of our incredible team here at IDC Technologies,” Gattani explained. “The strength of our people, their extensive and diverse expertise and experience in a variety of technical fields, has enabled us to grow geographically and horizontally in terms of service offerings. We are always pushing ourselves for greater quality, integrity, and internal collaboration. These efforts are paying off.” IDC is renowned for its customized business solutions for Infrastructure Support, Application Development & Support, Product Engineering, Emerging Technologies, and more.
IDC’s Staff Augmentation services span contract, full-time, MSP, and RPO. “People want to know if IDC Technologies is legit or if IDC Technologies is a real company. Well, I think our track record speaks for itself,” Gattani noted. “We are a one-stop-shop, with a depth of presence in the US, Canada, the UK, Europe, Singapore, Malaysia, UAE, Australia, New Zealand, India, Brazil, and Costa Rica.” The company has been operating since 2003, earning accreditations with 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, ISO 20000-1:2011, and CMMi Level 3 Complaint Certification along the way.
The journey has not been entirely smooth, however. In 2007, when Gattani took over the company, it was experiencing losses and was on the verge of selling itself. Gattani was not willing to admit defeat. Instead, he put the company on a profitable track. His strategic moves included expanding from solely focusing on Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) to moving into UI, database, infrastructure services, and beyond. He also welcomed people from diverse backgrounds. The result was to build a dynamic team with knowledge of almost every domain. Employees consistently express the view that IDC is a good company to work for.
Under Gattani’s leadership, IDC’s Indian counterpart now fields a team of between 8,000 and 10,000 people. This group includes many experienced professionals. IDC’s clients include Fortune 500 companies, along with many regional firms around the world. The company can now boast a 100% client retention rate, and the earning of 80% of its business from repeat customers.
IDC Technologies has earned numerous accolades: America’s Most Honored Businesses 2016 – Top 5%; Top 100 Tech Companies Founded And Managed By Indians In The U.S.; 52 Fastest-Growing Private Companies In The Silicon Valley; Top Companies In California On The Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies; and, Top IT Services Companies On The Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies In America.
IDC Technologies is on a 200% year-over-year growth trajectory. With Gattani at the helm, the company is poised for even greater global expansions of its service portfolio and the addition of geographic areas of operation.
For more information, visit https://idctechnologies.com/
