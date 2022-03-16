Women’s History Month: Youth for Human Rights honors Eleanor Roosevelt as a human rights pioneer
Eleanor Roosevelt holding the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, arguably her most important contribution to society. (Credit: United Nations)
Marion Anderson singing at the Lincoln Memorial after being denied the opportunity to sing at the Daughters of the American Revolution, due to her being African-American.
“What Are Human Rights?” educational booklet provided free of charge by Youth for Human Rights International
Amongst all her achievements, the drafting and adoption of the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights is arguably the most significant.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During Women’s History Month, Youth for Human Rights is honoring Eleanor Roosevelt who can be thanked for the important groundwork she laid for human and civil rights and for the international declaration that is the standard for human rights around the world today.
— Aaron Carson, Vice President Youth for Human Rights DC chapter
Mrs. Roosevelt pressed the United States to join the United Nations and then became its first delegate from the US. She served as the first chair of the UN Commission on Human Rights and oversaw the drafting and adoption of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948.
A champion and leader for both women’s rights and civil rights, Mrs. Roosevelt instituted regular White House press conferences for women correspondents. Newspapers and wire services that did not employ women were forced to do so in order to have a representative present at the White House in case important news broke.
Not only did Mrs. Roosevelt support female journalists, she was one. Beginning in 1936 she wrote a daily syndicated newspaper column entitled “My Day.”
Mrs. Roosevelt was not afraid to make loud statements for civil rights. In 1938, Whites and Blacks freely mingled amongst each other at a conference on human welfare. When Bull Conner, then City Commissioner of Birmingham, ordered the conference to segregate, they did so, with black people sitting on one side and whites on the other. Mrs. Roosevelt sat down on the side with the African Americans, and a policeman tapped her on the shoulder and told her to move. Mrs. Roosevelt moved her folding chair to the aisle between the black and white sections.
When the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) refused to let the legendary African American opera singer Marian Anderson perform in Constitution Hall because of her skin color, Roosevelt responded by resigning her membership in the DAR and arranging a free concert by Anderson at the Lincoln Memorial with 75,000 people in attendance. This was the first concert at the Memorial and it made an impressive political statement in 1939. Harold LeClair Ickes, then Secretary of the Interior introduced the concert with a rousing speech against discrimination.
In 1961, President John F. Kennedy appointed Roosevelt chair of his Commission on the Status of Women, and she continued with that work until shortly before her death.
“Amongst all Eleanor Roosevelt’s achievements, the drafting and adoption of the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights is arguably the most significant,” said Aaron Carson, Vice President of Youth for Human Rights Washington, DC. “This declaration continues to be critically important to peace and security in our land,” Mr. Carson continued.
Following in Mrs. Roosevelt’s footsteps, the Youth for Human Rights DC chapter has held concerts at the Lincoln Memorial and on the National Mall to promote human rights education and protection.
Honoring Mrs. Eleanor Roosevelt during Women’s History Month helps to educate citizens on the remarkable contributions made by this great American woman.
