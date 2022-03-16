Juls Sweet Designs Releases the Spring Simplicity Collection
Charming gifts made from wood and metal, with beautifully engraved phrases to help welcome the upcoming spring season.WAYNESBORO, PA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Designer Julie from Juls Sweet Designs is releasing the brand-new Spring Simplicity Collection, and each product will be individually made by the designer herself. The Spring Simplicity Collection will be released on March 22, 2022.
Juls Sweet Designs is a handmade shop that specializes in personalized gifts. We know how important it is to give a meaningful gift to the ones you love.
For the first time ever, Julie has created an entire product line built upon her favorite Spring Decor; with items including photo frames, DIY Sign Kits, earrings, candle holders, and cake pans. She is excited to introduce the new Simple Simplicity Collection, which is scheduled to go live on March 22, 2022.
This exclusive collection will only be available from Juls Sweet Designs; for a limited time find this complete collection, only during this spring season, at julssweetdesigns.com.
Combining the beauty of wood with the precision of engraving creates the perfect recipe for an unforgettable gift. This makes gift-giving simple for every modern gift giver; finishing their spring home decor with ease.
Photo Frames, Phone Stands, and Candle Holders all come in Cherry or Walnut wood for an elegantly simple and timeless gift.
DIY Sign Kits have each of the pieces unattached for easy painting, with design scored onto the sign backer for easy placement. Kits come with a paintbrush, a small bottle of wood glue, and sample paints.
The Spring Simplicity Collection ranges in price from $13 for Earrings to $40 for a Monogrammed Script Candle Holder.
Julie is excited to welcome her fans to her new handmade collection, coming this spring season.
For more information about Spring Simplicity Collection or for an interview with Julie, please write to julie@julssweetdesigns.com.
About Juls Sweet Designs
Julie started designing personalized gifts after she was faced with a very real problem. Instead of giving nameless, faceless gifts that are forgotten over time, she wanted the ability to give gifts personalized with the name and for the personality of the one receiving them. After many months of creating personalized gifts by hand, Julie’s products started gaining recognition in the handmade industry.
www.julssweetdesigns.com
