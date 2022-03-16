Ronn Torossian Releases Upcoming Consumer PR Trends in 2022

Ronn Torossian, a PR executive, notes that the COVID-19 pandemic and remote work have forever altered the landscape of public relations .

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- These trends suggest that 2022 will be a year of explosion of new PR trends and widespread PR adoption. The reason is more sectors than ever are expected to make the switch to remote work in 2022, thus expanding the range of services provided by PR experts.

Trends like Tik Tok, newsjacking and newsletting are expected to expand this year. Below are some more projected PR trends in 2022:

● Influencer marketing will become a standard practice

● Social media engagement will become more important than traditional advertising

● PR pros will be more accountable for their actions

● PR pros will utilize automation tools to save time

● PR pros will focus on building relationships rather than brand awareness

● PR pros will have to adapt to artificial intelligence and automated newsrooms

Trends that will Define Consumer PR

In the age of COVID-19 and beyond, these are six major trends that will define how firms approach consumer PR in 2022.

AI and machine learning will bring PR campaigns in-house:

AI and machine learning are already being implemented by many organizations and this is set to accelerate as the technology gets better. AI will enable organizations to write press releases, media packs, and social content with minimal human input. The technology is so advanced that one day it may even be able to run an entire campaign from start to finish.

As these technologies become more sophisticated, the role of the PR practitioner will shift from being about producing content to being about understanding people and how best to communicate with them. PR professionals must understand the psychology behind people’s behavior, what makes them tick, and what moves them into action.

Influencers will have more power than traditional media:

It is well known that many people trust influencers more than they trust traditional media outlets. As a result of this, brands are likely to continue using influencers as parts of their marketing strategies in 2022 and beyond. However, the ever-increasing concerns about fake followers and bots on social media platforms make it essential for brands to continue to work with influencers who have a trusted following, comprised of real people who engage with their content.

The Need to Cater to Gen-Z consumers:

The emergence of Gen Z as a key consumer group has produced the personalization trend, which will continue in 2022. Gen Z has grown up in a time when they have been able to order products online and have them delivered the next day. With the rise of influencer marketing, this generation has grown accustomed to buying into the lifestyle of their favorite celebrity. Brands that offer both personalized products and experiences will be the ones that succeed in this new market.

Over the past year, consumers have become more aware of the brands they buy from and have shifted their purchasing decisions to align with their values. Companies need to ensure that their actions match their words, to build trust and loyalty with customers. The most successful brands will be those which make real efforts to connect with their customers that go beyond traditional marketing campaigns.

Ronn Torossian is an NYC-based entrepreneur.