Life-A-Holic Costa Rica Makes Dreams of Relocation to Costa Rica Possible with Its Expert Relocation Retreats
The consultancy arranges customized Costa Rican retreats for families to visit and immerse themselves in local culture to decide if a move is right for them
I am passionate about using what I've learned to help other families and burnt-out professionals make a similar move so they can live the life they dream of.”TALAMANCA, COSTA RICA, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For those considering a relocation to another country, the best way to get an insider’s view on life in that country is to visit and hear from locals themselves. With this in mind, one US expat has launched a consultancy to educate those interested in relocating to Costa Rica on life in the country through carefully curated retreats and consultation services.
— Davia Antonia
Davia Antonia is the founder of Life-A-Holic Costa Rica. Antonia felt stagnant in her career and unfulfilled in life. Motivated by the desire to live a life that felt like a vacation every day, she and her twin daughters moved from the US to Costa Rica in 2016, and she hasn't looked back since. Given her positive experiences in Costa Rica, Antonia wanted to create a way to help others who may also be feeling stuck and assure them that there is more to life than the daily grind of work and financial struggle.
Now, her consultancy educates families on life in Costa Rica and helps them make plans for their relocations. Life-A-Holic Costa Rica’s services include a variety of transformational relocation retreats in Puerto Viejo so prospective expats can immerse themselves in local culture. Antonia also offers virtual relocation consultations where clients can get their questions answered about Costa Rica’s housing, education, employment and more.
“Before moving to Costa Rica, I felt stuck, and I was scared for my family’s future given the economic and racial uncertainties we faced in the US,” said Antonia. “I wanted to give both myself and my children an opportunity to live the life of our dreams, and Costa Rica has done that for us, helping me create generational wealth for them in a place where our melanated family is welcomed with open arms. I am passionate about using what I've learned to help other families and burnt-out professionals make a similar move so they can live the life they dream of."
