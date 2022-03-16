Submit Release
News Search

There were 812 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,737 in the last 365 days.

PetDine Appoints New Plant Manager

Color headshot of Victor Martinez Rodriguez

Victor Martinez Rodriguez, PetDine's New Plant Manager

Exterior shot of PetDine's corporate headquarters building and company sign.

PetDine is a leading manufacturer of private-label pet products

PetDine Logo

Victor Martinez Rodriguez to Elevate Day-to-Day Operations

I am very excited to be a part of the PetDine team and help grow the business to maximize our clients' success.”
— Victor Martinez Rodriguez, PetDine Plant Manager
FORT COLLINS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PetDine, a large contract manufacturer of pet supplements and treats, has announced the addition of Victor Martinez Rodriguez as the new Plant Manager for its Harvard, IL, production facility. Rodriguez brings a degree in Mechatronic Engineering along with a noteworthy career leading several large-scale pet focused manufacturing operations with Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM).

For the past six years, Rodriguez successfully managed two pet food and animal nutrition facilities for ADM. Within his new role at PetDine, Rodriguez will oversee all plant operations and levels of staff activity and performance to ensure company policies and procedures are maintained for optimal results. He will utilize his expertise within the pet space to amplify production efforts, increase safety awareness and heighten quality standards at PetDine’s 210,000 sq ft. state-of-the-art Harvard pet treat manufacturing plant.

“I am very excited to be a part of the PetDine team and help grow the business to maximize our clients’ success,” said Rodriguez. “Envisioning and developing the strategic planning for the site to not only be a world-class operation but also to exceed customer’s expectations will be my primary focus within my new role.”

Along with a heightened level of plant management, Rodriguez brings extensive hands-on experience with Quality Assurance as well as Health, Safety, and Environmental (HSE) programs, which will be critical to PetDine’s growth trajectory and its clients’ continued success within the pet industry. In previous positions, Rodriguez saw tremendous success through delivering a unified structure of business and technology, while taking charge of developing initiatives that met and surpassed business targets.

“With our partnership with ADM expediting PetDine’s growth, we are fortunate to have Victor backing our team and will benefit from his operational expertise,” said Preston Munsch, PetDine CEO. “As Plant Manager, Victor will bring senior leadership to our team and help strengthen our end-to-end processes to help set PetDine’s clients up for success now and into the future.”

For more information about PetDine and its expanding employee team, please contact Justin Boling at 970.692.6134 or justin.boling@petdine.com. Additional information about PetDine can be found at PetDinellc.com.

# # #

ABOUT PETDINE
PetDine, a division of ADM, is a contract manufacturer that helps entrepreneurs capitalize on opportunities through the development of custom pet supplements, food and treats. From sourcing the finest ingredients to utilizing the highest quality standards, the company focuses on keeping pets happy and healthy. Its pet products span soft chews, liquid food toppers, powders, dental and long goods, baked treats and kibble. PetDine works with clients to customize pet products while meeting their requirements for price, positioning and safety. For more information about PetDine, visit PetDineLLC.com.

Justin Boling
PetDine
+1 970-692-6134
justin.boling@petdine.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

PetDine Appoints New Plant Manager

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.