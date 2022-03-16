PetDine Appoints New Plant Manager
Victor Martinez Rodriguez to Elevate Day-to-Day Operations
I am very excited to be a part of the PetDine team and help grow the business to maximize our clients' success.”FORT COLLINS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PetDine, a large contract manufacturer of pet supplements and treats, has announced the addition of Victor Martinez Rodriguez as the new Plant Manager for its Harvard, IL, production facility. Rodriguez brings a degree in Mechatronic Engineering along with a noteworthy career leading several large-scale pet focused manufacturing operations with Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM).
— Victor Martinez Rodriguez, PetDine Plant Manager
For the past six years, Rodriguez successfully managed two pet food and animal nutrition facilities for ADM. Within his new role at PetDine, Rodriguez will oversee all plant operations and levels of staff activity and performance to ensure company policies and procedures are maintained for optimal results. He will utilize his expertise within the pet space to amplify production efforts, increase safety awareness and heighten quality standards at PetDine’s 210,000 sq ft. state-of-the-art Harvard pet treat manufacturing plant.
“I am very excited to be a part of the PetDine team and help grow the business to maximize our clients’ success,” said Rodriguez. “Envisioning and developing the strategic planning for the site to not only be a world-class operation but also to exceed customer’s expectations will be my primary focus within my new role.”
Along with a heightened level of plant management, Rodriguez brings extensive hands-on experience with Quality Assurance as well as Health, Safety, and Environmental (HSE) programs, which will be critical to PetDine’s growth trajectory and its clients’ continued success within the pet industry. In previous positions, Rodriguez saw tremendous success through delivering a unified structure of business and technology, while taking charge of developing initiatives that met and surpassed business targets.
“With our partnership with ADM expediting PetDine’s growth, we are fortunate to have Victor backing our team and will benefit from his operational expertise,” said Preston Munsch, PetDine CEO. “As Plant Manager, Victor will bring senior leadership to our team and help strengthen our end-to-end processes to help set PetDine’s clients up for success now and into the future.”
For more information about PetDine and its expanding employee team, please contact Justin Boling at 970.692.6134 or justin.boling@petdine.com. Additional information about PetDine can be found at PetDinellc.com.
# # #
ABOUT PETDINE
PetDine, a division of ADM, is a contract manufacturer that helps entrepreneurs capitalize on opportunities through the development of custom pet supplements, food and treats. From sourcing the finest ingredients to utilizing the highest quality standards, the company focuses on keeping pets happy and healthy. Its pet products span soft chews, liquid food toppers, powders, dental and long goods, baked treats and kibble. PetDine works with clients to customize pet products while meeting their requirements for price, positioning and safety. For more information about PetDine, visit PetDineLLC.com.
Justin Boling
PetDine
+1 970-692-6134
justin.boling@petdine.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn