Carper Statement on Meeting with Supreme Court Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

DELAWARE, March 15 - WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.) today released the following statement after meeting with Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, nominee to the Supreme Court of the United States: 

“Over the past few weeks, I’ve reviewed Judge Jackson’s background and credentials, and today, I had the opportunity to meet with Judge Jackson in my Senate office to learn more about her personal story, her views on our Constitution, and her breadth of judicial experience.” 

“As the daughter of two HBCU graduates, Judge Jackson grew up attending public schools in Florida before graduating from Harvard and Harvard Law School. She spent nearly a decade as a federal district court judge and currently serves as a judge on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, oftentimes referred to as the nation’s second highest court. Judge Jackson’s professional experience—including her time as a public defender and her service on the U.S. Sentencing Commission—will add an additional viewpoint and much-needed perspective to some of the most challenging issues facing our nation’s highest court.  

“Importantly, Judge Jackson has proven to be a consensus builder on the bench—a quality I’ve always looked for in judicial appointments dating back to my time as governor of the First State. My hope is that Judge Jackson’s ability to help find principled compromises will help the Supreme Court stay above the political fray and maintain the trust of the American people as the arbiter of a Constitution that protects the rights of all Americans.  

“I applaud President Biden for nominating one of the most qualified judges in the country for this lifetime appointment. If confirmed,?Judge Jackson would be the first Black woman?to sit on?the Supreme Court: a long-overdue?moment?in?our nation’s history. 

“I am confident that Judge Jackson would serve our nation with distinction on the Supreme Court of the United States, much as she’s already done serving on other courts in this country. I look forward to supporting her nomination on the Senate floor in the coming weeks, and I am hopeful that a bipartisan majority of my colleagues will join me in doing so.” 

 

