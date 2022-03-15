HB 4199 of 2021

MICHIGAN, March 15 - Education: calendar; restrictions on school start date; eliminate. Amends sec. 1284a of 1976 PA 451 (MCL 380.1284a); repeals sec. 1284b of 1976 PA 451 (MCL 380.1284b) & repeals sec. 160 of 1979 PA 94 (MCL 388.1760).
