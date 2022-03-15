RE: Road Closure Rte 7 & Fern Lake Rd
One lane is now open.
From: Hartman, Bridgette <Bridgette.Hartman@vermont.gov> Sent: Tuesday, March 15, 2022 3:51 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Cc: DPS - B1 Disp <DPS.B1Disp@vermont.gov> Subject: Road Closure Rte 7 & Fern Lake Rd
US Route 7 in the area of Fern Lake Rd in Leicester will be closed until further notice due to a motor vehicle crash. Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.
Please drive carefully.
