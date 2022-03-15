LunaCopper Consulting Makes Crypto Easy
EINPresswire.com/ -- LunaCopper, a Massachusetts based blockchain consulting group, launched earlier this month with the goal of making crypto accessible to the general public. Backed by 13 years of experience in cryptocurrency research, investing, and development the group aims to show retail and institutional investors alike that entering the crypto space is no longer a daunting task.
LunaCopper began in late 2021 when Patrick Diggins and Eric Salituro drafted a business model with the goal of assisting and educating individuals who are new to or curious about the cryptocurrency market. Davide DeMango, developer and entrepreneur, joined shortly after alongside Steven Kenny, a successful crypto investor and real estate expert.
When asked about why the future of crypto is exciting Diggins states, “The blockchain epitomizes transparency. We have seen recently that the SEC is cracking down on manipulation with updates to the Transparency Act. Blockchain eliminates potential loopholes and cultivates a transparent and fair market.”
He Continues, “I made my fair share of mistakes when entering the crypto space. LunaCopper gives us the opportunity to pass on the lessons we’ve learned to clients and build a community of educated investors. I am really excited about this team. Our consultants have been in this space since day one when a majority of the population doubted cryptocurrency. They have so much knowledge and experiences to share with our clients.”
Early clientele of the company have already seen positive returns on investments and are quickly becoming experts of their own in the crypto, defi, web3, and nft space. Wherever your crypto ambitions reside, LunaCopper will build a plan of action to get you there.
Learn more and schedule a complimentary consult today at www.LunaCopper.com.
Luna Nobis Exspectat
Patrick Diggins
