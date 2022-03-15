HSJ News Release: Applicants Sought for Attorneys and Judges Assistance Program Board

HONOLULU – The Attorneys and Judges Assistance Program Board (AAP) has two attorney board positions to be filled.

The term of each position is three years, beginning June 30, 2022 and ending June 30, 2025. Board members serve without compensation.

Duties of the Board include adopting policies and procedures to carry out the objectives of the program, which were established to assist in the form of education, guidance, emotional support, and monitoring the treatment of attorneys and judges who suffer from substance abuse, stress or other problems affecting their professional performance. Board members must also be willing to devote time to perform the necessary duties of the AAP, including learning the functions and procedures of the organization.

Those wishing to serve should submit a resume and letter indicating their interest to:

Liam Deeley

Nominating Committee

212 Merchant St., Suite 200

Honolulu, HI 96813

[email protected]

The deadline for submitting applications is Friday, April 30, 2022.

