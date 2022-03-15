Middlefield Banking Company Launches MB Insurance Services through Partnership with Insuritas

The new insurance agency offers customers personal, ancillary, and commercial products virtually

After a thorough analysis, we identified insurance as a key offering in collaboration with Insuritas, and we created our insurance agency.” — Thomas G. Caldwell, President & CEO at The Middlefield Banking Company

EAST WINDSOR, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Middlefield Banking Company partnered with Insuritas to offer insurance brokerage services to the bank’s customers. The new insurance agency, MB Insurance Services, has been engineered to offer personal, ancillary, and commercial insurance products.

“As customer expectations evolve, our team continues to transform our digital capabilities and grow partnerships to serve our retail and commercial customers. Our commitment to service, quality, and our communities are always at the forefront, and we are excited to bring expanded services to our customers. After a thorough analysis, we identified insurance as a key offering in collaboration with Insuritas, we created our own insurance agency. We are pleased to offer affordable, convenient, and quality insurance to our customers,” said The Middlefield Banking Company President & CEO Thomas Caldwell.

MB Insurance Services includes more than 40 carrier partners and offers products such as home, renter’s, auto, pet, identity theft, travel, and professional liability insurance, among many others.

“We’re delighted to announce our relationship with The Middlefield Banking Company and are proud to have earned the opportunity to build, launch, and manage a full-service, digitally-powered insurance agency for the bank and its customers,” said Insuritas Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Chesky. “Through our relationship, the bank will now be able to provide simple, seamless access to competitive options for their customers’ insurance needs, all with a focus on delivering the right coverages at the right price at the right time.”

About The Middlefield Banking Company

Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company with total assets of $1.33 billion at December 31, 2021. The bank operates 16 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial® brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio. Additional information is available at www.middlefieldbank.bank.

About Insuritas

The Insuritas mission is to connect people to the insurance products they need through a seamless, transparent shopping experience where carriers compete to provide them with the right coverage at the right price. The Insuritas meta-agency platform, deployed across a network of partners serving over 10M customers nationally, empowers financial institutions to leverage proprietary data-mining techniques and integrations with a broad array of insurance carriers to make highly personalized, digitally optimized insurance offers to their depositors, all within their brand. These strategies help further their commitment to the financial well-being of their customers, while driving a critical source of non-interest income for their institution. For more information, visit www.insuritas.com.