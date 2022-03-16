Veterans Home Care Joins Forces with Independent Home Care Alliance (IHCA)
Veterans Home Care's Vice President explained how home care agencies can help certain veterans and their spouses pay for caregivers.
Kunu Kaushal, Miriam Allred and Aaron Stapleton share ideas and laughs at the Independent Home Care Alliance Conference in Nashville March 2-3, 2022.
VHC is an industry pro and a great resource for home care owners and veteran families who need a funding solution for in-home care”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veterans Home Care (VHC) announces it has joined the Independent Home Care Alliance (IHCA), an alliance of independent home care agencies offering members tools for marketing, accounting, automation, recruitment and training to sharpen their operational standards.
Kunu Kaushal, Founder of Senior Solutions and IHCA
VHC, also a member of the National Association of Home Care and Hospice (NAHC), the Home Care Association of America (HCAOA) and the National Aging In Place Council (NAIPC), relies on its network of more than 4,000 contracted, independent and national home care providers to serve their mutual clients.
“We’re excited to be part of this organization and to help independent home care owners enhance the care they provide,” says Veterans Home Care CEO David Laiderman.
Laiderman and VHC’s National Accounts Vice President Carmen Perry were on hand March 3-4 at the Independent Home Care Alliance Conference in Nashville, TN. Perry addressed the conference with tools to access little-known VA benefits that can cover the cost of in-home care up to $2,431 per month for a married veteran.
“An individual often starts a home care business after caring for a parent or loved one. They realize they’ve found their calling. Then back-office operational chores overtake their caregiving focus. IHCA’s goal is to simplify business tasks so owners can remain immersed on client care and gaining new clients,” says Laiderman.
“We’re pleased to have Veterans Home Care on board,” says Kunu Kaushal, founder of IHCA and CEO of Senior Solutions, based in Nashville, TN. “VHC is an industry pro and a great resource for home care owners and veteran families who need a funding solution for in-home care.”
Since 2003, more than 20,000 veterans and their surviving spouses have been able to access VA Aid and Attendance benefits for the care and medical alert technology they need through VHC. VHC’s VetAssist Program includes the VetAssist Companion, the latest Alexa powered medical alert system. Through its sister company, SmartCompanion Care LLC, every senior and disabled adult, regardless of military service can purchase this advanced system preprogrammed for seniors to reduce isolation and loneliness, replace push-button medical alert systems and enable voice-activated phone and video calling.
