Emergency Waiver Rules

At the March meeting, the State Board discussed whether the emergency waiver program (Graduation Requirement Emergency Waiver program - GREW) should be extended to students graduating in 2023 and beyond, and what changes, if any, should be made.

The GREW program was designed to help students who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic to graduate. After a district has tried all appropriate options to help a student meet credit and graduation pathway requirements, then a district may waive credit or pathway graduation requirements for individual students who have demonstrated preparation for their next steps after graduation.

The rules

The current rules allow for up to two elective or core credits to be waived for students in the class of 2021 or 2022, as long as only one credit in each core subject area is waived, and the student graduates with no fewer than 20 total credits. The graduation pathway requirement may also be waived.

At the March meeting, the Board approved proposed rules that would extend the same waivers to the Class of 2023. In addition, the proposed rules would extend the waiver to the Class of 2024, but limit it to one core or elective credit. The graduation pathway requirement could not be waived for the Class of 2024. The proposed rules are available for public comment, and possible final adoption will be considered by the Board at the May 11-12 meeting. (Note: proposed rules means that the rules are not in effect yet. The rules will not be in effect until final adoption—and they may change between the proposed rule stage and final adoption.)

Feedback opportunities

Written: The public comment period is now open. If you’d like to send written comment to the Board, please submit it to rulescoordinatorSBE@k12.wa.us by May 6 at the close of business to be included in meeting materials.

Oral: The public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, April 26 at 2:00 p.m. via Zoom. Connection information is available at sbe.wa.gov/rules. Public may also give oral public comment at the May 11-12 meeting (comment is usually scheduled for 11:45-12:00 p.m.).

Resources