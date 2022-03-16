Purism Launches Librem SIMple: A Cellular Service that Protects Digital Privacy
Librem SIMple protects your digital privacy, and offers unlimited talk, text and 1GB data for $39/month.
Say "hello" to an affordable cellular plan, Librem SIMple, a privacy-focused prepaid service in USA
Most companies think data is gold. That’s why monetize their customer data. Purism thinks data is uranium. We collect the least amount of customer data and get rid of it once we no longer need it.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 16, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Purism expanded the Librem AweSIM pre-paid service to offer a new plan at an ever more affordable price. Librem SIMple offers digital privacy protection with a 1GB monthly data limit and a $39/month.
— Kyle Rankin, Chief Security Officer, Purism
Traditional cellular providers in the US are selling data for advertising. They are creating unified customer identifiers. This way, they can “identify users across many devices and serve them relevant advertising.” With the Librem AweSIM and Librem SIMple, users’ personal information is never sold, disclosed, or even seen by the big telecom carriers.
Chief Security Officer at Purism, Kyle Rankin, elaborates "Most companies think data is gold. That’s why they are double-dipping from their paying customers to monetize customer data. Purism thinks data is uranium. We collect the least amount of customer data necessary to provide a service and get rid of it once we no longer need it."
Purism also offers Librem AweSIM, a premium $99/month unlimited prepaid plan. Since its launch in 2020, many customers enjoy privacy protections that AweSIM provides. Some don’t need unlimited data and the premium price that goes with it. Purism has updated the back-end infrastructure that powers AweSIM to launch Librem SIMple, making the service available to many more.
The Librem SIMple card can be ordered with Librem 5 or Librem 5 USA phone, or be used as a standalone prepaid cellular service to use in other unlocked phones.
With Librem SIMple, subscribers get:
1GB* high-speed 4G/4G-LTE data
Unlimited talk time and texts within the USA
The ability to send texts globally, to over 160 countries at no additional cost
Roaming included at no additional cost within the US, US Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Canada, and Mexico
Video streaming at full speed
