Global Independent Virtual Kitchen Market-Forecasts to 2027

Nextbite, ParkJockey Global, Virturant, Zuul Kitchens, Sweet Truth, Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Limited, CloudKitchens, Franklin Junction, Kitchen United, Oven Story, Faaso's, Rebel Foods among others are the key players in the independent virtual kitchen market.

According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Independent Virtual Kitchen Market will grow at a CAGR value of 15.5% from 2022 to 2027. Market expansion is being fuelled by expanding advancements and the use of high technology to advertise cloud kitchen brands, as well as increased internet penetration and a supporting logistic or delivery system that is beneficial to customers.







Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages





Key Market Insights

The burger/sandwich segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the Independent Virtual Kitchen market from 2022 to 2027 as per the product type outlook

The vegan segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the Independent Virtual Kitchen market from 2022 to 2027 as per the type outlook

Independent cloud kitchen concepts are less expensive, cost-effective, and hassle-free, and the future is for home delivery food

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) will have a dominant share in the global Independent Virtual Kitchen market from 2022 to 2027

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022 - 2027)

Burger/Sandwich

Pizza/Pasta

Chicken

Seafood & Meat Dishes

Mexican/Asian Food

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022 - 2027)

Vegetarian

Vegan

Non-Vegetarian

All Types

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA





